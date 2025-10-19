Future Baylor Tight End Throws For 6 Touchdowns in Texas High School Football Game
Parker Almanza is in a rare position this season for Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School.
The Baylor pledge was one of the top tight ends in the state last season. He had 57 catches for 758 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Bobcats.
This year, he shifted to quarterback for the Bobcats and had his best game of the season in a 48-26 win against Haslet V.R. Eaton in a District 6-4A contest on Friday, Oct. 17.
He completed 28 of 43 passes for 359 yards and 6 touchdowns, finishing with a QB rating of 121. He added 10 carries for 57 yards and another touchdown.
Coming into the game, Almanza had passed for 12 touchdowns in 6 games.
He now has 18 after Week 8.
And it came after a rocky start for the Bobcats. The first drive netted -5 yards and the second ended with an interception.
Seven of the next eight full drives ended with touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Following an early-season loss to Lewisville, Intermin Head Coach Zach Woodward had this to say about the team taking advantage of opportunities.
“Something we talked about, even all the way back in our scrimmage, is learning how to play with momentum,” he said. “And it’s something that guys in new positions, you know, with Parker making the move he made, is learning how to do that. Now that you have momentum, now you have to capitalize on it.”
Almanza showcased that in the win against Eaton — a fellow Northwest ISD school.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs late in the second quarter, Alamanza engineered a 64-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Nolan Hawkins.
Eaton made a field goal to end the second quarter and then went down to score to open the third quarter.
The Eagles were still down 21-10, but momentum stopped when Almanza engineered an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Collin Janese to extend the lead.
The Bobcats (5-2, 4-1) have won four in a row and are in second place in the district, behind the No. 1-ranked team in the state: Southlake Carroll.
Though a playoff berth is not locked up, the Bobcats are trending in the right direction. The Bobcats have been a solid team in recent years, going 41-10 in the past four years. This year had some question marks that started with replacing Grant Bizjack at quarterback. Then, in May, head coach Travis Pride suddenly died.
Previous story: Texas high school head football coach dies unexpectedly
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has at least three more games at QB1, though his future is catching the ball, not throwing it.
According to 247Sports, he’s the 8th-ranked tight end in the state and 97th in the nation. All 10 tight ends in the state ranked in the 2026 class are headed to D-I schools.
Almanza had 12 offers and took visits this spring to Colorado State, Sam Houston State, Texas State and Baylor.
Almanza also picked the Big 12 school. He committed to the Bears on June 13, 2025.
He will join his older brother on the Baylor roster in 2026.
Leo Almanza Jr., was a 3-star recruit and a 2025 graduate of BNHS. He committed to the Bears on June 21, 2024, and was an early signee in December.