Vote: Who is the Houston-SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - October 20, 2025
This weeks Houston/SE High School Football Player of the Week voting has now commenced standout performances from both ends of the field.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to to share this page on all of your social platforms in order to get exposure for each of these deserving players.
With Week 8 now completed, we provided a list of 20 athletes who excelled from across the Houston area.
Now we want to hear from you. Vote for your favorite among the list are quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive ends.
Voting remains open until Monday, October 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
You can vote in the poll near the bottom of the page. Brief stats are provided on athletes' performances from last week.
Houston/SE High School Football Player of the Week candidates - October 20, 2025
Derrick Reagie, Corrigan-Camden
Reagie ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-18 victory for Corrigan Camden.
Tony Morrison, George Ranch
Morrison completed 22 of 26 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-31 win over Alief Elsik.
John Hebert, Strake Jesuit
Hebert put his swift army knife talent on display, rushing for 396 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries. He also passed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Ki'Juan Redman, Splendora
Redman had 10 total tackles and three solo tackles in a 56-19 loss to Montgomery.
Albert Allen, Cypress Falls
Cypress Falls defeated Jersey Villiage 38-0 thanks to a big effort by Allen. He had 14 total tackles and three sacks.
Ezekiel Alkire, Pearland
Alkire had five solo tackles and 10 total tackles in a 48-0 win over Pasadena Memorial,
Keilan Gause, Grand Oaks
Gause ran 20 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lift Grand Oaks to a 34-14 win over Oak Ridge.
Tremayne Hill, Katy
Hill rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 38-17 win over Jordan.
Colt Venier, Katy
Venier had eight solo tackles and 12 total tackles to give Katy a 38-17 win over Jordan.
Bryce Duron, Angleton
Duron completed 9 of 12 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-13 win over Kingwood Park.
Nate Ray, Houston Stafford
Ray completed 11 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-38 win against Navasota.
Sean Simon, La Porte
Simon rushed 19 times for 227 yards and one touchdown in a 67-21 victory against Porter.
Demerea Rodriguez, Lufkin
Rodriguez had nine solo tackles and 11 total tackles to give the Lufkin a 31-21 victory over Sterling.
Braeden Schneider, Tomball
Schneider had eight solo tackles and 15 total tackles in a 49-28 victory over Tomball Memorial. He also had one hurries.
Cary Clay, Galena Park
It was a memorial night for Clay, who rushed for 305 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 carries in a 63-26 victory over Sharpstown.
Lance Malin, San Antonio Christian
Malin had three solo tackles and 11 total tackles to lift San Antonio Christian to a 40-0 blowout victory over Legacy Prep Christian Academy. He also had one hurries.
Matsyn Morris, Silsbee
Morris had eight solo tackles, 13 total tackles 13 total tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 63-6 win over Tarkington.
Gabriel Gutierrez, Houston Milby
Gutierrez completed 21 of 33 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Milby lost 56-30 to Madison.
Artavion Davis, Houston Milby
Davis caught 10 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-30 loss to Madison.
Sean Riegler, Cy-Fair
Riegler completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for one touchdown in a 31-28 win over Stratford.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes - even thousands - and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith