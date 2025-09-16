Vote: Who is the San Antonio High School Football Player of the Week – Sept. 15, 2025
Somehow, we’re already three weeks into the 2025 high school football season, and Week 3 saw some fantastic individual and team performances across the San Antonio area.
We’re here to recognize some of those individuals who stood out last weekend, and this poll is in addition to the statewide High School on SI Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week candidates from Bob Lundeberg.
San Antonio Football Player of the Week nominees
Ty Carter, La Vernia
Averaging 11.6 yards per carry, Carter was a big play waiting to happen on Friday as he carried eight times for 93 yards and four touchdowns in a 73-9 victory over San Antonio Highlands.
Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back was a one-man wrecking crew in Davenport’s 47-44 win over San Antonio Pieper. The senior carried the ball an astonishing 46 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns and had a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
DK Garza, San Antonio Alamo Heights
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back made an impact in all three phases – rushing for 298 yards and two touchdowns, recording two tackles and averaging 39 yards per punt on three attempts in a 42-28 win over New Braunfels Canyon.
Jonathan Hatton, Cibolo Steele
A senior running back, Hatton led Steele to a 42-22 victory. Averaging 6.7 yards per carry, he paced the offense with 147 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns – helping his team improve to 3-0.
Hunter Ledlow, Comfort
An integral part of Comfort’s 47-35 road win at Ingram Moore, Ledlow had a night to remember. He averaged 18.3 yards per carry – rushing 10 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaxxon Marie, Cuero
He led Cuero to a 42-28 victory over Yoakum on Friday. The senior passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 141 yards and two TDs.
Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian
In his breakout sophomore performance, McKane carried 22 times for a season-high 191 yards and three touchdowns – including a long of 61 yards – against Dallas Parish Episcopal.
Caleb Quitadamo, Boerne Geneva
There was no quit in Quitadamo last week. The junior quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns – five passing, two rushing – and amassed 381 yards through the air in a 69-26 win over Sabinal.
Colin Rose, Kerrville Tivy
Tivy came out of Friday’s win at home smelling like a rose. Fredericksburg had few answers for Rose, who completed 20 of 27 passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards and an additional score in the 48-10 decision.
Grant Sweeney, Boerne
A dual threat, Sweeney, a junior, had a monster night with his arms and legs - accounting for five touchdowns in a Greyhounds win. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 127 yards and three TDs in a 44-20 decision over Castroville Medina.
Hector Valdez, San Antonio Wagner
San Marcos had rolled past San Antonio Wagner on Friday, with Valez accounting for five touchdowns. Through the air he passed for TDs of 16 and 36 yards and rushed for scores form one, four and six yards.
