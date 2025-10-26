Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (10/26/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Texas high school football player of the week for Oct. 20-25. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chance Pearce, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Quarterback
The sophomore completed 10 of 15 passes for 226 yards with five touchdowns in the air, adding a sixth rushing score on the ground in a dominating 62-0 win over Kyle Lehman.
Julius Silva, Austin Bowie, Running Back
On just nine carries, Silva sprinted for 116 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just under 13 yards per carry in a 55-12 thrashing of Austin Akins.
Caleb Crenshaw, Austin Anderson, Running Back
In a home conference win over Buda Hays, the senior racked up 215 yards rushing and a touchdown on 27 totes.
Cooper Tougas, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Kicker
Tougas’ eight points were the difference in a 38-31 conference win over Austin McNeil, as he was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts and successfully booted a 50-yard field goal.
Sam Arnett, Georgetown East View, Linebacker
Arnett caused problems all game long in a 49-0 shutout of Killeen Chaparral, recording 10 tackles, two for loss, a sack and forcing a fumble.
Kaden Stefek, Hutto, Quarterback
In a thrilling 44-34 setback to Austin Vandegrift, the senior gunslinger completed 27 of 47 for 484 yards with four touchdowns.
Anthony Reyes, Leander Rouse, Running Back
The senior did everything he could in a tough 31-22 win, rushing 30 times for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wade Allen, Austin Round Rock Westwood, Running Back
Allen hit paydirt four times, rushing for 229 yards on 35 attempts in a convincing 35-7 win over Round Rock Stony Point.
Aaron Cantu, Fredericksburg, Running Back
The senior rushed 22 times for 184 yards, averaging over eight yards per carry while scoring four touchdowns, highlighted by a 59-yard run.
Camron Roston, College Station A&M Consolidated, Running Back
Roston averaged an eye-popping 19.7 yards per carry, recording 12 totes for 236 yards with three touchdowns as Cedar Creek dominated College Station A&M Consolidated, 49-0.
Brodrick Siwecki, Blanco, Running Back
A senior, Siwecki had a career game, rushing 18 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 13 yards per carry.
Ryder Frost, Drippings Springs, Special Teams
Frost had 90- and 70-yard kickoff returns in a 63-0 win for his team over Del Valle.
Brian Grissom, Little River Academy, Running Back
Grissom, a senior for the Bumblebees, ran for a season-high 310 yards on just 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He posted 18 yards per carry.
Preston Benefield, Liberty Hill, Running Back
Benefield accounted for 30 points in a 58-7 victory over Austin McCallum, rushing nine times for 171 yards with three touchdowns. He also converted six two-point attempts.
Cole Taylor, Pflugerville, Quarterback
The senior hit on 15 of 23 passes for 344 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 56 yards and a rushing score to his night.
Marquis Murry II, Austin LBJ Austin, Running Back
Murry took advantage of his seven rush attempts, scoring four times while racking up 100 yards in a 71-7 victory over Austin Northeast Early College.
