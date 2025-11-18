High School

Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s CenTex Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 10-15

Luke McBride of Austin Lake Travis is nominated for the High School on SI CenTex Football Player of the Week.
Luke McBride of Austin Lake Travis is nominated for the High School on SI CenTex Football Player of the Week. / Michael Horbovetz

Here are the candidates for High School on SI's CenTex Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 10-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. 

Congratulations to last week's winner Karsen Ramsey of Bryan Brazos Christian

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

EJ Mowery, Gilmer Union Hill, Quarterback

Mowery accounted for 11 touchdowns in a high-scoring 94-60 win over Avalon, going 13 of 20 passing for 228 yards and five scores while rushing 19 times for 260 yards and six touchdowns.

Brice McCurdy, Robinson, Quarterback

The junior hit on 12 of 18 for 278 yards with four touchdowns, rushing 15 times for 124 yards and another score in a 60-41 win over Madisonville.

Luke McBride, Austin Lake Travis, Quarterback

McBride was exceptional in a 41-14 victory over Round Rock, going 31-for-39 passing for 469 yards with five touchdowns.

Adrian Garrett, Iola, Running Back

Garrett carried the offensive load in a 50-27 victory vs. Sabinal, rushing 24 times for 208 yards with three touchdowns.

Jonathan Bowling, Lampasas, Defensive Back

Bowling was all over the field in a 45-14 playoff win vs. San Angelo Lake View, registering 10 total tackles with eight solo stops, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass broken up.

Jorian Guinn, Jr., Pflugerville Weiss, Safety

Guinn had 15 tackles with a sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in a 42-35 thriller over La Porte.

Trae Hill, Cedar Park, Running Back

One of the top running backs in the country, Hill’s incredible senior season continued with a 31-carry, 374-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 50-43 playoff win over Tyler.

Tank Scott, Bremond

Scott recorded 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder, while recording 14 tackles on defense.

Cole Taylor, Pflugerville, Quarterback

Along with going 8 of 14 passing for 202 yards with two touchdowns, the senior ran 14 times for 125 yards and three more trips to the end zone.

Roman Ghinelli, Jarrell, Running Back

Ghinelli rushed 15 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 victory vs. Devine, averaging almost 14 yards per carry.

Devonte Foster, Salado, Quarterback

The senior was 11-for-16 passing with five touchdowns and 298 yards, adding 64 yards and a sixth score on the ground in a 49-6 playoff win vs. Pearsall.

Zac Wilkinson, Bastrop, Wide Receiver

Wilkinson shined bright in a playoff win over San Antonio Burbank by a score of 62-0, catching five passes for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

