Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s CenTex Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 10-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Karsen Ramsey of Bryan Brazos Christian
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
EJ Mowery, Gilmer Union Hill, Quarterback
Mowery accounted for 11 touchdowns in a high-scoring 94-60 win over Avalon, going 13 of 20 passing for 228 yards and five scores while rushing 19 times for 260 yards and six touchdowns.
Brice McCurdy, Robinson, Quarterback
The junior hit on 12 of 18 for 278 yards with four touchdowns, rushing 15 times for 124 yards and another score in a 60-41 win over Madisonville.
Luke McBride, Austin Lake Travis, Quarterback
McBride was exceptional in a 41-14 victory over Round Rock, going 31-for-39 passing for 469 yards with five touchdowns.
Adrian Garrett, Iola, Running Back
Garrett carried the offensive load in a 50-27 victory vs. Sabinal, rushing 24 times for 208 yards with three touchdowns.
Jonathan Bowling, Lampasas, Defensive Back
Bowling was all over the field in a 45-14 playoff win vs. San Angelo Lake View, registering 10 total tackles with eight solo stops, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass broken up.
Jorian Guinn, Jr., Pflugerville Weiss, Safety
Guinn had 15 tackles with a sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in a 42-35 thriller over La Porte.
Trae Hill, Cedar Park, Running Back
One of the top running backs in the country, Hill’s incredible senior season continued with a 31-carry, 374-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 50-43 playoff win over Tyler.
Tank Scott, Bremond
Scott recorded 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder, while recording 14 tackles on defense.
Cole Taylor, Pflugerville, Quarterback
Along with going 8 of 14 passing for 202 yards with two touchdowns, the senior ran 14 times for 125 yards and three more trips to the end zone.
Roman Ghinelli, Jarrell, Running Back
Ghinelli rushed 15 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 victory vs. Devine, averaging almost 14 yards per carry.
Devonte Foster, Salado, Quarterback
The senior was 11-for-16 passing with five touchdowns and 298 yards, adding 64 yards and a sixth score on the ground in a 49-6 playoff win vs. Pearsall.
Zac Wilkinson, Bastrop, Wide Receiver
Wilkinson shined bright in a playoff win over San Antonio Burbank by a score of 62-0, catching five passes for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
