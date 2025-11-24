Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (11/23/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s CenTex high school football player of the week for Nov. 17-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Zac Wilkinson of Bastrop
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jack Devine, Austin Regents, Quarterback
Devine hit 14 of 20 for 230 yards and four touchdowns, adding 114 yards rushing and another touchdown on 16 carries.
Wyatt Rochner, Granger, Quarterback
Four of Rochner’s seven completions went for touchdowns, as the senior added another 135 yards rushing and a fifth score.
Grayton Lilie, Llano, Defensive Back
Lilie picked off two passes and had four tackles, returning one of his interceptions back for a touchdown in a 53-12 victory over Corpus Christi London.
Colten Kuebel, Blanco, Running Back
Kuebel was unstoppable in a 56-0 victory over Cotulla, rushing 17 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Koenig, Mason
Koenig, a senior, had 17 rushes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, completing two passes for another score.
Chase Ames, Dripping Springs, Quarterback
Ames was 17 of 25 for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-28 victory over San Antoni Harlan.
Tank Scott, Bremond, Running Back
Scott rushed 24 times for 194 yards and five touchdowns, including a 62-yarder, in a 53-32 victory over Grapeland.
Tylan Henderson, Pfluegerville Weiss, Wide Receiver
Two of Henderson’s four receptions went for touchdowns, as he finished with 124 yards in a 52-14 playoff win over Lufkin.
Gary Jefferson, Jr., Bastrop, Running Back
Jefferson had 34 carries for an incredible 381 yards, scoring six touchdowns in a 69-42 postseason triumph vs. Waco University.
Micah Saxe, Brayn Brazos Christian, Wide Receiver
Saxe had six catches for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Brazos Christian downed Muenster Sacred Heart, 52-7.
Zak Cosser, College Station, Wide Receiver
Coss had three touchdowns among his four receptions for 89 yards.
