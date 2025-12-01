Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 24-29. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Laiton Springer, San Antonio Pieper, Linebacker
Springer capped off his junior season in a big way, recording 16 tackles with three sacks and four tackles for loss in a playoff defeat to Spring Branch Smithson Valley.
Elvis Estrada, San Antonio Johnson, Quarterback
The junior connected on 29 of 38 pass attempts for 374 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-28 thriller vs. Cibolo Steele.
Levi Golla, New Braunfels, Quarterback
Golla made sure this would not be his last game in high school, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 15 of 20 passing while rushing 18 times for 99 yards and another score in a 41-31 victory vs. Boerne-Champion.
Grant Sweeney, Boerne, Quarterback
Along with completing 19 of 26 for 307 yards and three touchdowns, Sweeney added 80 more yards rushing and two scores in a 38-7 triumph over Gregory-Portland.
Ray Lewis, Refugio, Quarterback
Lewis made his namesake proud, leading the way in a 40-13 victory over Ganado by rushing 17 times for 168 yards with three touchdowns while completing 6 of 9 for 104 and another score.
Sean Garza, La Vernia, Running Back/Linebacker
Garza did it on both sides of the football, recording 23 tackles while rushing for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 31-13 victory over Corpus Christi Calallen.
Ashton Mercer, San Antonio Davenport, Kicker
Mercer was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and made all four extra-point tries, as San Antonio Davenport advanced, 34-19, over Bay City.
Camelo Perez, Cuero, Running Back
The junior rushed 20 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-27 victory over Rockport-Fulton.
