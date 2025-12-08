Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (12/8/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Dec. 1-6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Ashton Mercer of San Antonio Davenport
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Mykha Green, Sinton, Running Back
The senior would not be denied, rushing 27 times for 253 yards and scoring four touchdowns as Sinton posted a 45-42 victory over Cuero. Green averaged over nine yards per carry and also caught a pair of passes.
Jaxxon Marie, Cuero, Quarterback
In a losing effort for the Gobblers, Marie completed 18 of 31 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 23 yards per completion. He also rushed 12 times for another 85 yards.
Walker Dietze, Cuero, Wide Receiver
Marie’s top target was senior Walker Dietze, has he caught 11 passes for 268 yards and three of those five touchdown passes.
Gunnar Shoquist, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, Running Back
Shoquist showed out, as the sophomore rushed 20 times for 184 yards, scoring one touchdown. He posted over nine yards per rush, adding a receiving touchdown.
Zander Wills, Refugio, Running Back
It was all Wills in a 27-13 win over Mason, as the senior rushed 22 times for 175 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Wills ran for eight yards per carry.
Laytyn Garza, Refugio, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Garza showed up on both sides of the ball in a win over the Punchers, catching three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown while picking off two passes on defense.
Cooper Null, La Vernia, Quarterback
Null ran the ball 31 times for 225 yards, scoring three touchdowns, while also completing a pair of passes for 76 yards and another score in a 38-27 win over San Antonio Davenport.
