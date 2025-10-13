Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/13/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 9-11. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Robert Gonzales III of Harlan for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Gonzales III tallied eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 45-7 victory over Marshall.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Nayden Avila, jr., Del Valle
Avila had an 82-yard pick-six in a 49-14 victory over Hanks. The Del Valle defense had five total takeaways in the game.
2. Kelvin Becks, sr., Tomball
Becks finished with seven total tackles (one for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery in a 34-13 win over Klein Oak.
3. Bryce Burkeen, jr., De Leon
Burkeen recorded seven total tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup as De Leon hammered Hico, 56-27.
4. De’ Shaun Butler, sr., Cypress Lakes
Butler had 12 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble as Cypress Lakes blanked Cypress Woods, 36-0.
5. Kaden Cockburn, sr., Liberty Hill
Cockburn filled up the box score with eight total tackles (three for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery in a 65-0 shutout of Elgin.
6. Javar Curington, jr., Lewisville
Curington tallied four total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in a 49-7 rout of Flower Mound.
7. Joseph Credit, sr., Pearland
Credit, a Kansas commit, notched eight total tackles (four for loss) and a sack in a 43-13 victory over Dobie.
8. Brayden Daniel, sr., Hutto
Daniel led the way with 19 total tackles (two for loss) as Hutto edged Round Rock, 33-31.
9. Ronald Derrick III, sr., University
Derrick III, an Arizona State commit, tallied six total tackles and two sacks in a 58-3 win over Rudder.
10. Julian Gerena, jr., Randle
Gerena piled up 16 total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup as Randle pulled away from Texas City, 25-7.
11. Keaton Goode, sr., Decatur
Goode had six total tackles (three for loss), a sack, a hurry and an interception in a 91-8 rout of Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
12. Justin Henry, sr., Waltrip
Henry picked off two passes and forced a fumble in a 44-37 victory over Galena Park.
13. Eric Hernandez, sr., Laredo United
Hernandez notched nine total tackles (two for loss), a sack and a forced fumble as United hammered Del Rio, 48-10.
14. Aquavious Marbury, sr., Georgetown East View
Marbury had five total tackles (two for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 42-38 win over Cedar Park.
15. Brady Srncik, sr., Vandegrift
Srncik returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown in a 46-6 win over Cedar Ridge. The senior also had five total tackles (one for loss).
16. Jack Wilde, so., Midlothian
Wilde had seven total tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble in a 35-6 rout of Centennial.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
