High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/13/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week / AOTW

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 9-11. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 19, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Robert Gonzales III of Harlan for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Gonzales III tallied eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 45-7 victory over Marshall. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Nayden Avila, jr., Del Valle

Avila had an 82-yard pick-six in a 49-14 victory over Hanks. The Del Valle defense had five total takeaways in the game. 

2. Kelvin Becks, sr., Tomball

Becks finished with seven total tackles (one for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery in a 34-13 win over Klein Oak. 

3. Bryce Burkeen, jr., De Leon

Burkeen recorded seven total tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup as De Leon hammered Hico, 56-27. 

4. De’ Shaun Butler, sr., Cypress Lakes

Butler had 12 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble as Cypress Lakes blanked Cypress Woods, 36-0. 

5. Kaden Cockburn, sr., Liberty Hill

Cockburn filled up the box score with eight total tackles (three for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery in a 65-0 shutout of Elgin. 

6. Javar Curington, jr., Lewisville

Curington tallied four total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in a 49-7 rout of Flower Mound. 

7. Joseph Credit, sr., Pearland

Credit, a Kansas commit, notched eight total tackles (four for loss) and a sack in a 43-13 victory over Dobie. 

8. Brayden Daniel, sr., Hutto

Daniel led the way with 19 total tackles (two for loss) as Hutto edged Round Rock, 33-31. 

9. Ronald Derrick III, sr., University

Derrick III, an Arizona State commit, tallied six total tackles and two sacks in a 58-3 win over Rudder. 

10. Julian Gerena, jr., Randle

Gerena piled up 16 total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup as Randle pulled away from Texas City, 25-7. 

11. Keaton Goode, sr., Decatur

Goode had six total tackles (three for loss), a sack, a hurry and an interception in a 91-8 rout of Diamond Hill-Jarvis. 

12. Justin Henry, sr., Waltrip

Henry picked off two passes and forced a fumble in a 44-37 victory over Galena Park. 

13. Eric Hernandez, sr., Laredo United

Hernandez notched nine total tackles (two for loss), a sack and a forced fumble as United hammered Del Rio, 48-10. 

14. Aquavious Marbury, sr., Georgetown East View

Marbury had five total tackles (two for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 42-38 win over Cedar Park. 

15. Brady Srncik, sr., Vandegrift

Srncik returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown in a 46-6 win over Cedar Ridge. The senior also had five total tackles (one for loss). 

16. Jack Wilde, so., Midlothian

Wilde had seven total tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble in a 35-6 rout of Centennial.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

Home/Texas