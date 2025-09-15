High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/15/2025)

Bob Lundeberg

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 11-13. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Denton Ryan’s John Catlin IV for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll.

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Brayden Daniel, sr., Hutto

Daniel led the way with 14 total tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup in a 63-49 victory over Cedar Ridge. 

2. Julian Deleora, so., Martin

Deleora had five total tackles and a 102-yard pick-six in a 74-47 win over Mansfield. 

3. Harrison Hicks, sr., Frisco

Hicks tallied 10 total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown as Frisco shut out Centennial, 55-0. 

4. Bryson Jimenez, sr., Bushland

Jimenez had 15 total tackles (two for loss), a sack, a pick-six, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 27-24 loss to Midland Christian.

5. Austin Knape, sr., Westlake

Knape dominated with four total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Westlake edged Atascocita, 35-28. 

6. Owen Menicucci, so., Midlothian Heritage

Menicucci had 10 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in a 35-21 win over Texas. 

7. Landon Miles, jr., Angleton

Miles had four total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and an 85-yard pick-six in Angleton’s 59-14 win over Foster. 

8. Keyan Pickett, sr., Cypress Woods

Pickett tallied 10 total tackles, an 85-yard fumble return touchdown and an interception in a 42-10 victory over Cypress Creek. 

9. Devonte Powell, jr., Denton

Powell notched 14 total tackles and a pass breakup in a 49-38 loss to Richland. 

10. Mateo Santibanez, sr., Del Valle

Santibanez led the way with 21 total tackles as Del Valle blasted El Paso, 38-6. 

11. Kurmon Shepard, sr., Pflugerville

Shepard had eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries as Pflugerville blanked Fort Bend Christian Academy, 40-0. 

12. Nathanael Talom, jr., Dawson

In a 26-0 shutout of Dobie, Talom recorded 10 total tackles (two for loss). 

13. Chase Wesley, sr., Sachse

Wesley picked off two passes in a 23-19 win over Garland. 

14. Ralphie Ortiz, jr., Needville

Ortiz had seven total tackles (two for loss), two quarterback pressures and a batted-down pass in Needville’s 17-13 victory over defending Class 3A Division I state champion Columbus. 

