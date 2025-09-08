Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
Congratulations to Bel Air’s Angel Dominguez for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Jayden Bibbs, sr., Arlington Bowie
Bibbs completed 28 of 39 passes for 404 yards with three touchdowns in a 38-36 loss to Keller.
2. Julian Caldwell, jr., Argyle
Caldwell had 10 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Midlothian Heritage.
3. Bodie Davis, sr., Keller
Davis shined in the matchup with Arlington Bowie, catching four passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
4. Barrett Fallon, sr., Davenport
Fallon had 24 carries for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-13 victory over Tivy.
5. Joshua Greek, sr., Saginaw
Greek threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Boswell.
6. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit
Hebert, a Houston commit, was a workhorse in a 35-21 victory over Benjamin Davis, running for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.
7. Keisean Henderson, sr., Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
Henderson, another Houston commit, threw for 423 yards and scored seven total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing — in a 53-49 loss to Port Arthur Memorial.
8. Camden Hughes, so., College Park
Hughes connected on 24 of 34 passes for 471 yards with six touchdowns and no picks as College Park blew by Klein Cain, 58-21. The junior also ran for 63 yards and a TD.
9. Cardae Mack, sr., Atascocita
Mack, an Arizona State commit, completed 16 of 23 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns while adding 173 yards and another score on the ground in a 52-33 win over Katy.
10. Ledger Merritt, jr., El Paso
Merritt had 15 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-14 victory over Mountain View.
11. Adarion Nettles, sr., Mansfield Summit
Nettles piled up 277 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as Mansfield Summit downed Mansfield, 27-14.
12. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney
Osborne, a four-star Notre Dame commit, was back at it last week with 19 carries for 194 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over A&M Consolidated.
13. Noah Spinks, jr., Summer Creek
Spinks completed 25 of 30 passes for 286 yards with four touchdowns and no picks as Summer Creek hammered Lamar, 58-14.
14. Cordai Woodard, jr., North Forney
Woodard needed just nine carries to run for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-10 win over Plano East.
