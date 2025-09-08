High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Atascocita's Cardae Mack.
Atascocita's Cardae Mack. / Photo by Rob August/SBLive

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Bel Air’s Angel Dominguez for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Jayden Bibbs, sr., Arlington Bowie

Bibbs completed 28 of 39 passes for 404 yards with three touchdowns in a 38-36 loss to Keller.

2. Julian Caldwell, jr., Argyle

Caldwell had 10 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Midlothian Heritage. 

3. Bodie Davis, sr., Keller

Davis shined in the matchup with Arlington Bowie, catching four passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

4. Barrett Fallon, sr., Davenport

Fallon had 24 carries for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-13 victory over Tivy.

5. Joshua Greek, sr., Saginaw

Greek threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Boswell. 

6. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit

Hebert, a Houston commit, was a workhorse in a 35-21 victory over Benjamin Davis, running for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. 

7. Keisean Henderson, sr., Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

Henderson, another Houston commit, threw for 423 yards and scored seven total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing — in a 53-49 loss to Port Arthur Memorial.

8. Camden Hughes, so., College Park

Hughes connected on 24 of 34 passes for 471 yards with six touchdowns and no picks as College Park blew by Klein Cain, 58-21. The junior also ran for 63 yards and a TD. 

9. Cardae Mack, sr., Atascocita

Mack, an Arizona State commit, completed 16 of 23 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns while adding 173 yards and another score on the ground in a 52-33 win over Katy. 

10. Ledger Merritt, jr., El Paso

Merritt had 15 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-14 victory over Mountain View. 

11. Adarion Nettles, sr., Mansfield Summit

Nettles piled up 277 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as Mansfield Summit downed Mansfield, 27-14. 

12. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney

Osborne, a four-star Notre Dame commit, was back at it last week with 19 carries for 194 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over A&M Consolidated. 

13. Noah Spinks, jr., Summer Creek

Spinks completed 25 of 30 passes for 286 yards with four touchdowns and no picks as Summer Creek hammered Lamar, 58-14.

14. Cordai Woodard, jr., North Forney

Woodard needed just nine carries to run for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-10 win over Plano East. 

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

Home/Texas