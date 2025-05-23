Who should be Texas High School On SI Baseball Player of the Week? Vote for the best (05/22/2025)
Congratulations to Carter Ragsdale (New Braunfels), who won last week's poll with 52.25% of the voting after going 5-for-5 with a walk, 2 triples, 8 RBI and scored three times in an area series.
This week's candidates are drawn from the week of games played from May 12-17. There are plenty of fantastic performances to vote on this week. We have multi-home run games, multiple no-hitters, walk-offs and even a pitcher who started and pitched 10 innings for his squad in an eventual walk-off win to advance to the next round.
Read up on each candidate below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. You may vote as many times as you'd like. Voting ends on Tuesday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Please note this is not an overall ranking of the top players in Texas, and all players are listed in alphabetical order.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Texas High School On SI Baseball Player of the Week candidates
Reid Ballard, Wall
The junior had a big game as the Hawks hammered Idalou 11-1 on Saturday to clinch their regional semifinal series. Starting on the mound in Game 2, Ballard went all 6 innings on 96 pitches (60 strikes), allowing an unearned run on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts and 3 walks. Batting fifth, he went 2-for-3 with a double in the win.
Grant Burton, Spring Hill
In a showdown between Panthers, Spring Hill took on Van Alstyne in a 1-game playoff in the 4A D2 regional semifinals. Burton, a senior, drew the start on the bump for Spring Hill, and the hulking 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty smashed Van Alstyne’s hopes of making it another round. Locked in, efficient and around the zone all game, Burton fired a 1-hit shutout in the 10-0 win. He fanned 12 batters in 7 stress-free innings, using up 89 pitches (62 strikes).
Chip Chambers, Albany
He was nearly perfect in the last varsity pitching start of his high school career. The senior – a two-way star who also played quarterback for the Lions – carved up Gruver in Game 1 of their Class 2A Division 2 regional semifinal series, pitching a 6-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and 2 walks in a 10-0 win. The southpaw used 96 pitches and threw 62 strikes. He also drew two walks at the plate, stole a base and scored two runs in the game.
Judaya Coulson, Austin Anderson
Wielding the power to extend his high school baseball career, and his team’s 2025 season, that’s exactly what senior Judaya Coulson did on Saturday. Coulson, who also just committed to Huston-Tillotson University, picked the right time to get his first hit of the game. Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded in a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh, he smashed a hot shot to third. The winning run scored, and teammates mobbed Coulson at first base to celebrate the 2-1 series-clinching walk-off.
John De La Garza, Avalon
Known to pile up strikeouts in bunches, De La Garza did it again last week in a big spot. Pitching in Game 1 of their Class 1A Region 3 semifinal series against Union Hill, the sophomore fired a 2-hit masterpiece in a 3-2 win. The righty struck out 14 batters and walked four while allowing a pair of runs in the overpowering effort.
Wyatt Gavit, Jacksboro
With the series on the line, Gavit hit a 3-run home run and had a hand in five of Jacksboro’s six runs as the Tigers beat Lamesa 6-1 in Game 2 to earn a series sweep in the 3A Division 2 regional semifinals. The junior went 3-for-3 at the plate in Game 2 with 3 RBI and 3 runs. He singled and scored on Hoyt Wesson’s 2-run double in the first inning, singled and scored on a wild pitch in the third and homered with 1 out in the fourth to make it 6-0.
Dean Hannah, China Spring
Bullard will be happy to never have to face senior Dean Hannah again. He had a monster Game 1, and a monster series as China Spring swept in the 4A Division 1 regional semifinals. In a 17-5 win in Game 1 on Thursday, Hannah went 3-for-4 with 2 home runs, a double, 6 RBI and scored two runs. He hit a solo home run in the first to make it 1-0, hit a 2 run double in the second and smashed a 3-run homer in the third. In Game 2 on Friday he helped put Bullard away in an 11-6 win, going 2-for-2 with 2 walks, a double, RBI and scored a run. In two games Hannah combined to go 5-for-6 (.833 average) with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 2 walks, 7 RBI and scored 3 runs.
Gavin Harmse, Lumberton
Here’s a senior who wasn’t ready to see his high school career end. Stepping to the plate with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s decisive Game 3 of a 4A D1 regional semifinal against Lampasas, Harmse lined a 2-1 pitch into left field to break a 2-2 tie and give the Raiders a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win. Harmse finished the game with 2 hits and an RBI.
Holden Hering, Mineral Wells
Mineral Wells played a 1-game, winner-takes-all series against Amarillo West Plains for a shot to go to the 4A D1 regional final, and Hering got them there. The elite senior, and Texas Tech commit, pitched 5.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts and 2 walks. He was equally clutch at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a go-ahead 2-run homer, which proved to be the difference, in the bottom of the sixth.
Trent Hickerson, Riesel
His last varsity pitching performance was a dominant one. The senior drew the start in Game 1 of Riesel’s Class 2A Division 1 series against Alvord, and he gave his team a 1-0 series advantage with a 3-hit shutout in a 13-0 victory. The righty pitched all 7 innings, striking out 10 and issuing 4 walks. His appearance proved more impressive after Alvord rallied to win the final two games, and the series, in big fashion.
Regan Kelly, Colleyville-Heritage
Trailing 7-6 and down to their final two outs of the season in Game 3 of their 5A D1 regional finals series, the Panthers sent the senior to the plate, and he delivered. Kelly ripped a walk-off, 2-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Panthers an 8-7 win and a trip to the regional finals. He finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and scored a run.
Jaxon Knapp, China Spring
Knapp joins teammate and fellow POTW nominee Dean Hannah in this week’s poll largely for what they did together in a 17-5 blowout in Game 1 of China Springs’ regional semifinal series against Bullard. Knapp, batting eighth and the designated hitter, did a lot of hitting – going 4-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam, double, 5 RBI and scored 3 runs. China Spring went on to win Game 2 and advanced to the regional finals.
Bryce Krenek, Katy Taylor
In Game 2 of last Friday’s Class 6A Division 2 regional semifinals series against Houston Clear Lake, Krenek had a big performance to get his Mustangs the win and a trip to the regional finals. The Texas Longhorns commit had a strong start, scattering 3 runs on 4 hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks in 7 innings. The southpaw needed 100 pitches to get the job done and fired 72 strikes.
Will McIntire, Boyd
Grand Saline got swarmed and swept when it ran up against McIntire and the Boyd Yellowjackets in the 3A Division 2 regional semifinals. McIntire, a junior, had a fantastic series, going 5-for-9 at the plate with a home run, double, 3 RBI and 3 runs while also earning the series-clinching win in Game 2 on the mound. It was that Game 2 on Friday that really stood out. Drawing the start on the mound, the right hander flashed a mid-80s fastball while striking out 10 batters with no walks in five 1-hit innings. He also had a monster game at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, 3 RBI and scored a run in the 13 0 win in 6 innings. He played second base and batted second in Game 1 on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a pair of runs in a 10-5 win.
CJ McNeil, Iowa Park
This freshman made a huge impact in Iowa Park’s Class 3A Division 1 region semifinals sweep of Littlefield. He played second base and went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and scored a pair of runs in a 12-2 blowout win in Game 1. McNeil was even better in Game 2, as the young righty drew the start on the mound and fired a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 series-clinching victory. He struck out six on three walks and broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to drive in the go-ahead run. He finished with a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Brayden Naegele, Salado
The moment wasn’t too big for Brayden Naegele on Saturday. Stepping to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied 3-3 and the season on the line, the sophomore ripped a walk-off triple to send the Eagles to the regional finals. It was his second hit of the game. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run in the win.
Brenly Oaks, Buda Johnson
With his team facing elimination in Game 2 of their regional semifinal series against Round Rock on Friday, Oaks helped turn the tide, and the series, for the Jaguars. Batting second and playing third base, Oaks went 3-for-4 with a 3-run home run, double, 4 RBI and scored 3 runs in an 8-4 win to stave off elimination. Johnson went on to win Game 3 and advanced to the next round.
Evan O’Connor, Brock
Giving the ball to O’Connor in Game 2 of the Eagles’ 4A Division 2 championship game was certainly the right call. O’Connor, the Eagles’ dynamic junior southpaw, dominated on the bump in Game 2 as Brock rolled to a 10-0 win and clinched the series sweep. O’Connor fired a 1-hit shutout, striking out 10 with one walk.
Rudy-James “RJ” Olivares, Corpus Christi London
Olivares helped London bridge the gap to the regional finals. In two blowout wins last week against Goliad, Olivares combined to go 4-for-6 with a triple, 2 doubles, 6 RBI, 2 walks and scored a pair of runs. He paced the offense in Game 1 on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a triple, double, 4 RBI and drew a walk in an 11-1 win. He came back the following day and picked up two more hits, including a double, 2 RBI and scored a pair of runs in an 18-1 series clincher.
Jett Pittman, Gruver
The Greyhounds turned the ball over to one of their youngest pups in the biggest moment of the season, and he made sure they crossed the finish line first. Pittman, a freshman, drew the start in Gruver’s Game 3 showdown against Albany on Saturday in the Class 2A Division 2 region semifinals. He went wire to wire, pitching a complete-game 2-hitter on 84 pitches (66 strikes) with 9 strikeouts and no walks. Gruver advanced to face Stamford in the regional finals.
Cameron Pohlmeier, Nazareth
Nazareth’s seniors must be thanking Pohlmeier all week, because the sophomore helped extend their varsity careers with his resilient performance in extra innings in Game 3 of a regional Class 1A Region 1 semifinals series against O’Donnell on Saturday. Down to their final out in the bottom of the eighth and trailing 13-11, back-to-back singles with two outs brought Pohlmeier to the plate. He ambushed the first pitch, ripping a 2-run, game-tying double to left. Three pitches later, Pohlmeier stole third and raced home on an error on the play and handed Nazareth a trip to the next round.
Jake Qualia, Lubbock-Cooper
He was saddled with a no-decision and was not the guy everyone mobbed when Lubbock Cooper walked off 1-0 winners in Game 1 of their 5A D2 regional semifinal series against Argyle. But we can’t overlook what the senior Texas commit did for his team in that game. Qualia started for the Pirates and pitched 10 scoreless innings – yes, 10 innings – to keep the Pirates in it. He allowed 7 hits in the performance, striking out 8 and issuing 2 walks. He was efficient, too, needing 109 pitches to complete the task, firing 75 strikes. The Pirates went on to win the series in 3 games, advancing to the regional finals.
Benjamin “Jobe” Reed, Colleyville-Heritage
It’s safe to say Reed was locked in last Thursday. Batting third and playing left field in Game 1 of their regional semifinal series against El Paso Americas, Reed fit a week’s worth of production into one game. The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 4 runs and stole a pair of bases in the Panthers’ 12-2 win. The Panthers went on to win the series in a walk-off in 3 games.
Keaton Reed, Tom Bean
He won the battle against Axtell starter Ethan Porter in Game 1 of the 2A-1 regional semifinals, pitching a 7-inning no-hitter on 80 pitches in a 1-0 victory. The Tomcats scored the lone run in the top of the first inning and then turned it over to Reed, a junior, who couldn’t be solved. Pitching to contact, Reed relied heavily on the Tomcats’ defense as he completed the no-no on 80 pitches (46 strikes). He finished with 1 strikeout and 3 walks and set the tone for Tom Bean to complete the sweep and advance to the regional finals.
Karson Reeder, Tomball
The Cougars mustered only four hits against Tyler Legacy, but it didn’t matter as Reeder had himself a day on the mound in Game 2 of their regional semifinal series on Thursday. One of the top prep arms in Texas, Reeder fired a 4-hit shutout, picking up the 1-0 victory and sending the Cougars to the regional finals to Cypress Woods. Reeder struck out 7 and walked 1 in the series-clinching performance.
Hunter Rose, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
The Hawks’ junior impacted both games in last week’s 4A D1 regional semifinals. He started on the mound in Game 1 on Thursday and dominated – firing a 2-hit shutout in a 4-0 win with 6 strikeouts and no walks in 7 innings on 80 pitches (57 strikes). He started in center field and batted cleanup in Game 2 on Friday and went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, a walk and scored two runs in a 10-2 win to help complete the sweep.
Cade Ross, Carthage
Taking the bump in Game 2 of Carthage’s 4A D2 regional semifinal against Kennedale, Ross, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior, helped the Bulldogs punch their ticket to the regional finals. The righthander was efficient, using just 64 pitches (44 strikes) and Kennedale couldn’t square him up. He fired a 2-hit shutout, striking out 2 with no walks in the 7-inning bid.
Weston Smiley, Thrall
He set the tone for Thrall’s 3A Division 2 regional semifinals sweep over Nacogdoches Central Heights. Batting cleanup and playing third base, Smiley went 4-for-4 in Game 1 last Thursday with a double, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored and 2 stolen bases in a 10-3 win. He tripled, drove in a run and walked in Thrall’s 9-7 series-clinching win in Game 2 on Friday.
Michael Stewart, Holliday
While he wasn’t technically the pitcher on the mound for Holliday when Game 1 of the Class 3A Division 1 regional semifinals with Shallowater ended, Stewart was dominant enough to have earned the win anyway. While a walk-off win stole some of the spotlight from his big start, we can’t overlook what Stewart did to help his team clinch that vital win, and eventually the series in 3 games. The senior right hander pitched 8 innings of 2-hit ball in Game 1, allowing an unearned run with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks before the Eagles walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. He also had at least one hit in each game of the series, including a pair of hits in a loss in Game 2.
Bryce Wells, Spring Branch Smithson Valley
The Rangers walked-off Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to advance to the 5A D1 regional finals. It was possible because of the day Wells had at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run, double, 4 RBI and 2 runs in the 7-6 series-clinching win in 9 innings. Trailing 4-1, he led off the bottom of the third with a homer to cut the deficit in half. Trailing 6-2 and down to the final three outs of their season in the bottom of the seventh, the Rangers got new life when Wells unloaded a 3-run double to make it 6-5 and then scored the tying run later in the inning to force the game into extras.
Jayden Whitley, Holliday
Whitley impacted both of Holliday’s wins in last week’s Class 3A Division I regional semifinals series against Shallowater. Locked in a 1-1 tie in extra innings in Game 1 last Thursday, Whitley pitched a perfect top of the ninth in relief, then led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and scored the winning run three batters later, on a walk off single. He finished 2-for-3 at the plate. He had a hit in Game 2, but Shallowater won to force Game 3. Whitley was handed that start on the mound for the Eagles and he went the distance, picking up the decisive win after allowing 2 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk in 7 innings. He also had a hit, walked once, and had 2 RBI in that win.