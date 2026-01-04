Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 4, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a second consecutive week with a 10-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders defeated No. 23 nationally-ranked Providence Academy 89-79 in a non-conference home-court showdown on Dec. 29.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 93-5 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 10 games with a non-conference home-court victory over No. 23 nationally-ranked Providence Academy (89-79)
Next up: vs. Brookfield East (Jan. 6)
2. Arrowhead (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to nine games with a non-conference home-court victory over No. 23 nationally-ranked Providence Academy (94-83)
Next up: at Oak Creek (Jan. 6)
3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (11-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 11 games following victories over No. 23 Brookfield East (48-41) and Muskego (54-42)
Next up: at Hartford (Jan. 6)
4. Oostburg (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 11 games following victories over Markesan (78-25) and Manitowoc Lutheran (82-44)
Next up: at Kohler (Jan. 6)
5. La Crosse Central (8-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Riverhawks extended their winning streak to eight games following victories over Sauk Prairie (43-32) and Reedsburg (68-42)
Next up: vs. Winona (Jan. 5)
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science (11-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Novas extended their winning streak to seven games following victories over Westosha Central (55-41), Franklin (66-52), No. 5 Pius XI (55-54), and Bishop McNamara (45-31)
Next up: vs. Dyett (Jan. 4)
7. Pewaukee (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Homestead (79-19) and Kimberly (64-33)
Next up: vs. No. 8 Pius (Jan. 6)
8. Pius XI (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Popes were riding a nine-game winning streak before losing to Milwaukee Academy of Science (55-54)
Next up: at No. 7 Pewaukee (Jan. 6)
9. Appleton East (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Patriots extended their winning streak to seven games following a victory over Neenah (81-71)
Next up: vs. Laconia (Jan. 5)
10. Winneconne (10-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Wolves extended their winning streak to eight games following a victory over Lourdes Academy (73-30)
Next up: at Fox Valley Lutheran (Jan. 6)
11. Waunakee (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games following victories over Platteville (78-55) and No. 16 Eau Claire Memorial (68-55)
Next up: at No. 18 Beaver Dam (Jan. 8)
12. Neenah (9-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Rockets split in their last two games, losing to No. 9 Appleton East (81-71) and defeating No. 6 Monona Grove (59-48)
Next up: at Kaukauna (Jan. 6)
13. Neillsville (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Warriors have won two of their last three games including a victory over Auburndale (44-37)
Next up: vs. Fall Creek (Jan. 6)
14. Aquinas (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Blugolds extended their winning streak to 10 games following victories over Caledonia (57-41), Sun Prairie West (73-49), and West Salem (68-38)
Next up: vs. Tomah (Jan. 6)
15. Rice Lake (8-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games following victories over Cameron (64-42), Hayward (70-36), and Superior (88-35)
Next up: vs. Mosinee (Jan. 5)
16. Owen-Withee (9-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Blackhawks extended their winning streak to three games following victories over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (44-43), Loyal (48-35), and Spencer (56-35)
Next up: vs. Abbotsford (Jan. 5)
17. Verona (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Wildcats extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Hortonville (67-62)
Next up: at McFarland (Jan. 6)
18. Stevens Point (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers are riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak including victories over No. 14 Elkhorn (64-57) and No. 10 Beaver Dam (57-50)
Next up: at Middleton (Jan. 6)
19. Beaver Dam (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Golden Beavers were riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak but lost to Stevens Point (57-50)
Next up: at Sun Prairie West (Jan. 6)
20. Elkhorn (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Elks split in their last two games, losing to Stevens Point (64-57) but defeating McFarland (61-38)
Next up: vs. Burlington (Jan. 9
21. Hudson (8-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Raiders won their last two games, defeating Mahtomedi (69-35) and Superior (77-26)
Next up: vs. No. 23 Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 6)
22. Monona Grove (7-2)
Note: The Silver Eagles were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak before losing to No. 20 Neenah (59-48) and No. 19 Madison Memorial (72-59)
Next up: at No. 24 Whitefish Bay (Jan. 5)
23. Eau Claire Memorial (6-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Old Abes split in their last two games, defeating Grafton (79-44) but losing to No. 15 Waunakee (68-55)
Next up: at No. 21 Hudson (Jan. 6)
24. Whitefish Bay (9-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Blue Dukes went 4-1 in their last five games with victories over Grafton (64-56), Slinger (90-37), Cedarburg (76-14), and Loyola Academy (50-38) but a loss to No. 3 Arrowhead (91-79)
Next up: vs. No. 22 Monona Grove (Jan. 5)
25. Brookfield Central (7-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Lancers are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak with the latest victory over Kenosha Tremper (65-25)
Next up: at West Allis Hale (Jan. 9)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com