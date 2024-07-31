High School

Top 5 reasons why Lakeland can repeat as Florida high school football state champions in 2024

Head coach Marvin Frazier and quarterback Zander Smith discuss the Dreadnaughts road to a 3-peat

Lakeland Football Coach Marvin Frazier talks with Lakeland High School quarterbacks Zander Smith (left) and Chad Williams during their first day of practice at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland Florida
Lakeland Football Coach Marvin Frazier talks with Lakeland High School quarterbacks Zander Smith (left) and Chad Williams during their first day of practice at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland Florida / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lakeland football zooms into the 2024 season with 10 state championships stamped in the record books, stretching from its first in 1923, to eight more recently under Hall of Fame coach Bill Castle. Marvin Fraizer owns the 10th after storming on to the head coaching scene by winning the Class 4S title in his first season.

Lakeland three-peated as state champs under Castle from 2004-06 while picking up two national titles in the process. Now the stage appears set for the Dreadnaughts to complete another trophy triangle.

Castle ended his illustrious career winning the 4S state championship in 2022, which was followed by Fraizer’s 2023 title, steering the Dreadnaughts to a 12-3 record and ending the season on a six-game winning streak.

The tally shows Lakeland is 26-3 over the past two seasons while playing its customary land-mine schedule. This year, the Dreadnaughts open at Miami Central. They also have key games with Booker T. Washington, Lake Mary, Dover Specialty Fit Academy and rivals Lake Gibson and Kathleen. 

There are several reasons why Lakeland can’t repeat as state champions but here are five solid reasons why the Dreadnaughts can…

1. A roster Loaded with Division-1 Talent

Lakeland free safety Keon Young
Lakeland free safety Keon Young (1), a Mississippi commitment, is one of 11 Dreadnaughts players with D1 college offers. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lakeland fields a roster laced with college-bound talent, including 11 players with D-1 offers. Among them are offensive tackle Ben Beymer, committed to Maryland, quarterback Zander Smith, committed to North Dakota State, free safety Keon Young, committed to Mississippi, strong safety Ziggy Riley (Western Michigan), defensive back, receiver Jermichael Gillis, committed to South Florida, running backs Jadarius Dobie (UNLV, FAU) and Jordan Henderson (Florida Atlantic), linebacker Malik Morris (FSU), cornerback Kavon McKinney (South Florida) and defensive backs Shannard Clower (Eastern Kentucky) and Jordan Young (South Florida).

2. Depth at quarterback

Lakeland quarterback Zander Smith
Lakeland quarterback Zander Smith returns for his senior season after throwing for 1,801 yards and 23 touchdowns in a state championship season in 2023. Junior leftie transfer Chad Williams will back him up after passing for 1,322 yards and nine TDs last year at Auburndale. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dreadnaughts now flaunt two seasoned quarterbacks, highlighted by senior Zander Smith, who was instrumental in leading Lakeland to the state title last year. He threw for 1,801 yards, going 138 of 200 with 23 touchdown passes and a mere four interceptions. He also rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown dart on a goal-line play. 

Junior Chad Williams handles the backup duties but is a more-than-capable starter. He transferred from Auburndale where the left-handed throwing QB was 91 of 167 for 1,322 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions through 11 games this past season.

3. A rock-solid defense

Lakeland football
Lakeland has depth and D1 talent throughout its defensive unit. The Dreadnaughts will need it as they pursue a third straight state championship. / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fraizer said the offensive line can go eight to nine deep, so with a strong rotation, bodies will remain fresh as the big games wear into the brutal third and fourth quarters. 

Fraizer points to sophomore Santanna Harvey, who is 6-4, 215 pounds and improving daily on the defensive line. He is the son of Derrick Harvery, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars at defensive end. The other three spots are occupied by Plant City transfer Dontay Jenkins, Lake Wales transfer Trent Turner and returning Dreadnaught Cooper Martin. 

Lakeland, which has produced a plethora of college defensive back talent through the years, has six defensive backs with D-1 offers, Jordan and Keon Young, McKinney, Gillis, Riley and Shannard Clower.

However, Frazier said the linebacking corps are the most experienced unit on the team with Morris, Damareion Smith, Jhaden Wiliams, George Jenkins transfer Zephaniah Rogers and Riley.

4. A potent running game

Lakeland football.
The Lakeland Dreadnaughts will rely on a ground game that rushed for 2,821 yards, with 1,043 of them shared by the team's top four returning runners. / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lakeland rushed for 2,821 yards this past season utilizing 12 different ball carriers. This season four of them: Henderson, Dobie, Morris and Smith at quarterback return. The four combined for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023.

5. Two stars in the kicking game

Lakeland football's Malik Morris and Calum Muldoon
Lakeland middle linebacker Malik Morris (0) and punter Calum Muldoon (31) shake hands to celebrate a play during a 2023 semifinal state playoff victory over Buchholz. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The kicking game accounts for one-third of the points in football and Lakeland returns both of its starters. Junior Brycen Fischer boomed six touchbacks while handling kickoff duties last year, and senior Calum Muldoon returns to handle the punting duties. Muldoon orchestrated the fake punt in the 21-20 4S state semifinal win against Gainesville Buchholz last year.

Frazier said the tandem are interchangeable which helps relieve any worries about injuries.

