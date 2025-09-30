Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 29, 2025
With the month of September nearing its end, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances in high school football from Northeast Florida in last week's games.
These nominees include some outstanding passing, receiving and defensive performances, but the rushing attack across the area might have been the best throughout the state last week.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Northeast Florida high school football player of the week.
Send player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on October 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Andrew Posey, Harvest Community
In the 41-30 win over Cedar Creek Christian, Posey was exceptional from the pocket. He was 10/15 for 253 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 88 yards.
Tristan Dailey, Harvest Community
Dailey was Posey's favorite target in last week's win. He hauled in four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception went for a gain of 54 yards.
Timothy Cole, Raines
In the 49-0 win over Riverside, Cole was 9/10 for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 52 yards.
Shareef Jackson, Raines
Jackson had one of his best games of the season so far from the defensive back position. He finished with five solo tackles, seven total tackles and he took back an interception for a 36-yard touchdown.
Leo Taylor, Englewood
In the 28-20 loss to Stanton, Taylor completed 21 of his 29 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Jeremiah Levy, Englewood
Levy had his best game of the season while also having one of the top individual performances in all of Northeast Florida last week. He caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Knox Annis, Mandarin
Annis was 8/11 for 234 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the Mustangs' 34-13 win over First Coast.
Tian Wyche, Mandarin
Wyche put together his best game of the season in last week's win. He caught four passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Xander Edwards, Bolles
Edwards arguably had the best game of any player in the country last week when he broke Derrick Henry's single-game rushing touchdown record. Edwards rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries. He also averaged 13.4 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for a 77-yard gain.
Jaiden Barnett, Baldwin
In the loss last week, Barnett hauled in six receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Stephen Screws, Baldwin
In the offensive shootout last week, Screw did everything he could have and more to try and see his team emerge victorious. Even in defeat, Screws played exceptionally from the pocket. He was 19/33 for 445 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for one touchdown.
Donovan Moss, University Christian
In the 49-17 win over Santa Fe, Moss rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He averaged nearly 15 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for a 93-yard gain.
Zion Davis, University Christian
While Moss was tearing it up on offense, Davis was a problem on defense for the opposition. He finished with five solo tackles, 10 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one blocked punt.
Mi'Keise Battle, Clay
In the 27-13 win over Ridgeview, Battle hauled in four receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown. It was his first 100-yard performance of the season.
Brenton James, St. Augustine
The Yellow Jackets signal-caller continues to perform at a high level, and that was the case in their 41-21 win over Columbia last week. He was 20/27 for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Somourian Wingo, St. Augustine
Wingo continues to prove that he is one of the top wideouts in all of Northeast Florida with another excellent performance. He caught 10 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Asher Glisson, St. Joseph Academy
Glisson rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the 41-14 win over Duval Charter. He also tallied six total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
Alex Winkles, Ponte Vedra
Winkles is another running back who had an excellent performance a week ago. In the 35-9 win over Fleming Island, Winkles carried the ball 18 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 21 yards and one touchdown.
Andi Ataiza, West Nassau
Ataiza was part of the one-two punch on the ground for the Warriors in their 32-21 win over Fernandina Beach. He rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Smo Green, West Nassau
Green was the other running back for the Warriors who had a terrific performance last week. He carried the ball 24 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Gino Addison, Middleburg
In the 28-0 win over Orange Park, Addison rushed for a season-high 173 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
Turtle Ricks, Yulee
In the 34-14 win over Ribault, Ricks finished with nine solo tackles, 10 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack. He also forced one fumble which was his fifth forced fumble of the season.
Troy Howell, Old Plank Christian Academy
In the 56-32 win over Seven Rivers Christian, Howell went 10/13 for 180 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Mark Reid, Old Plank Christian Academy
In last week's win, Reid tallied six solo tackles, 11 total tackles and five tackles for a loss.
Arthur Lewis, Bartram Trail
In the 56-21 win over Tocoi Creek, Lewis rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. It was his fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance this season. Lewis also returned one kickoff for an 82-yard touchdown.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.