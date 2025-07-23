Top New Mexico high school football DBs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top defensive backs to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP DEFENSIVE BACKS IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Ben Brousseau, Los Alamos, Jr.
Brousseau had 60 tackles, six interceptions and two INT returns for touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.
2. Cayl Cox-liggins, St. Pius X, Jr.
Cox-liggins only recorded 17 tackles last fall, but snagged five interceptions in 11 games, which was among the top marks in the state.
3. Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield, Sr.
Duncan is a standout two-way player. On defense, he tallied 30 tackles, five INTs, 14 pass deflections and one interception TD return.
4. Ricky Fuentes, Loving, Sr.
Fuentes recorded 63 tackles and five interceptions with nine pass deflections.
5. Isaac Gomez, Las Cruces, Sr.
Gomez had 46 tackles, three for loss, six interceptions and 29 pass deflections, according to MaxPreps, in 12 games.
6. Jayden Gutierrez, Lovington, Sr.
Gutierrez recorded 33 tackles, and a state-leading seven INTs for juniors in 2024. He will come into 2025 as the interceptions king.
7. Diego Maez, Robertson, So.
Maez was one of the standout freshman in New Mexico recording 22 tackles and five interceptions in 11 games.
8. Hershul Olloway Jr., St. Pius X, Jr.
Olloway had 70 tackles and five INTs as a sophomore with eight pass deflections and two caused fumbles.
9. Tristen Onsurez, Loving, Sr.
Onsurez record 32 tackles, five INTs and six pass deflections in 2024. He also took a pick to the house.
10. Isaiah Ortega, Grants, Sr.
Ortega had nine pass breakups and five INTs in 12 games in 2024.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
