Top New Mexico high school football DLs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top defensive linemen to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Collin Bannister, Las Cruces, Sr.
Bannister had 50 tackles with eight sacks in 12 games in 2024. He also added 11 tackles for loss and 14 hurries for the Bulldawgs.
2. Ulisses Castro, Bernalillo, Jr.
This rising junior had 65 tackles and 10 sacks in 12 games from the edge. Castro had 13 tackles for loss and 13 hurries as a sophomore in 2024.
3. Kashton Ewen, Hope Christian, So.
Ewen led all freshmen in sacks in 2024. He had 50 tackles and 10 sacks in 10 games.
4. Carlos Gamboa, Las Cruces, Sr.
Gamboa had 92 tackles as a defensive tackles in 2024 with seven for loss and two sacks. The mind-boggling number: 30 hurries ... Gamboa brings the pressure.
5. David Gaytan, Jal, Sr.
Gaytan, listed at defensive end, had 153 tackles in 2024, according to MaxPreps, in 11 games.
6. Zachary Perea, Legacy Academy, Sr.
Perea had 51 tackles, 10 for loss and 13 sacks in 2024 as a junior. He also tallied 14 hurries in 10 games of work.
7. Fernando Prieto, Dexter, Jr.
As a sophomore, Prieto racked up 91 tackles, 15 for loss and 11 sacks in 13 games.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
