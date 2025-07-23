Top New Mexico high school football LBs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top linebackers to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP LINEBACKERS IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Tristin Fernandez, Grants, Sr.
Fernandez tallied 103 tackles and eight sacks in 2024 with 15 tackles for loss.
2. Troy Logan, Cleveland, Sr.
Logan returns in 2025 as the team's top tackler with 53 tackles and five sacks in 13 games for the 6A champs.
3. Colton McKibben, Carlsbad, Jr.
McKibben is the highest rated prospect in New Mexico according to 247Sports.com. The 4-star linebacker recorded 95 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pick as a sophomore. He holds offers from schools like Michigan, Auburn and Arizona.
4. Mario Molinar, Bernalillo, Sr.
Molinar is listed at 6-feet, 190 pounds and expected to have a big 2025. He recorded 130 tackles with 12 for loss and three sacks in 2024. Molinar also had five INTs, five pass deflections and four caused fumbles.
5. Kolbe Padilla, St. Pius X, Sr.
Padilla had 115 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2024. He added 14 hurries one pick and a caused fumbled.
6. Brez Tiller, Laguna Acoma, So.
Tiller was one of New Mexico's top freshman linebackers with 66 tackles and two sacks.
7. Braven Vasquez, Loving, Sr.
Vasquez had 118 tackles as a junior, 89 of which were solo tackles.
8. Denton Walter, Las Cruces, Jr.
Walter tallied 163 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and two picks in 12 games a sophomore. Walter is primed for a huge junior campaign.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
