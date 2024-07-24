2024 Utah high school football schedules released: Corner Canyon - Skyridge rematch Sep. 13
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Utah high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming UHSAA season.
The season officially kicks off with most teams playing their first games on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 UHSAA state championships taking place November 16-22.
2024 Utah high school football schedules for all teams in every UHSAA classification are available on SBLive Utah, where you can also find live Utah high school football scores and much more.
2024 Utah UHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 UHSAA high school football season schedule:
- July 29: First practices begin
- August 16-17: Endowment games allowed
- August 21: First JV contests allowed
- August 22: First varsity contests allowed
- August 23: First Friday night
- October 18: Regular season end date
- October 19: State Tournament Bracket Reveal (10:00 a.m.)
- October 25: 1A-6A first round playoffs
- November 1-2: 1A-3A quarterfinals
- November 1: 4A-6A second round
- November 1: 8-Player quarterfinals
- November 8: 8-Player, 3A semifinals
- November 8-9: 4A-6A quarterfinals
- November 9: 1A, 2A semifinals
- November 14: 4A, 6A semifinals
- November 15: 4A, 5A semifinals
- November 16: 2024 UHSAA 1A-3A state finals*
- November 16: 2024 UHSAA 8-Player state finals*
- November 22: 2024 UHSAA 4A, 5A, 6A state finals*
*The 2024 UHSAA state championship games will be played at two separate sites. Classes 4A, 5A and 6A will play their state title matchups at the University of Utah, and Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 8-Player will play at Southern Utah University.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 UHSAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Utah high school football state champions
- Class 6A: Corner Canyon Chargers
- Class 5A: Timpview Thunderbirds
- Class 4A: Crimson Cliffs Mustangs
- Class 3A: Richfield Wildcats
- Class 2A: San Juan Broncos
- Class 1A: Beaver Beavers
