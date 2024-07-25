5 games to watch in the 2024 Utah high school football season
We are less than a month away from the start of the 2024 Utah high school football season, so it is time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season slate.
Whether it's a showdown between champions in different classifications, a state title rematch, or another chapter between two heated rivals, a few games always catch your eye when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every UHSAA classification on SBLive Utah, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Utah high school football season.
1. Corner Canyon at American Fork - August 16
This game is technically a scrimmage and won't count as a regular season contest, but it features the reigning Class 6A state champion Corner Canyon against American Fork, which was a No. 1 seed in last year's state tournament but lost to Skyridge in the semifinals.
Despite being a scrimmage, this could be one of the best matchups of the season.
2. Corner Canyon vs. IMG Academy (FL) - August 23
This game features the best team in Utah taking on possibly the best team in Florida.
IMG Academy is a perennial contender for the high school football national championship and the Ascenders are well known for putting out some of the best recruits in the country.
3. Corner Canyon at Skyridge - September 13
Corner Canyon and Skyridge met in the 2023 Class 6A state championship game with the Chargers claiming a 41-27 victory to earn the title of the best team in the state.
This will be the first meeting since that date and it's safe to say the Falcons will have revenge on their minds.
4. Skyridge at Pleasant Gove - October 10
Pleasant Grove looked like a team that could make a championship run last season before Skyridge sent the Vikings packing in the quarterfinals.
After losing that game by just a touchdown, the Vikings will look to set the score straight when the two meet again in October.
5. Corner Cayon and Bingham - October 11
Bingham advanced to the quarterfinals last year where the Miners were routed by American Fork.
They'll look to make a statement in October when they take on the top team in the state.
