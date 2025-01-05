High School

AJ Dybantsa Dominates as Utah Prep Secures Hoophall West Showcase Victory Over Faith Family Academy

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa shines with a 23-point double-double, leading Utah Prep to an 80-63 win over Faith Family Academy at the Hoophall West Invitational

Ross Van De Griek

Utah Prep Academy forward AJ Dybantsa (3) celebrates after defeating Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School.
Utah Prep Academy forward AJ Dybantsa (3) celebrates after defeating Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - The Hoophall West Invitational wrapped up on Saturday night with a Showcase Game featuring Utah Prep and Faith Family Academy (Texas).

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports’ lived up to the hype where he combined his physical strength with his ability to score at all three levels on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he used his length where he challenged multiple shots at the front of the rim and out on the perimeter.

In an 80-63 convincing win over Faith Family Academy (Texas), Dybantsa finished with a team-high 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Utah Valley University signee John Southwick was lethal when it came to shooting from behind the arc where he finished with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from behind the arc.

Idaho commit Jackson Rasmussen finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field as well as seven rebounds and two assists in the win.

For Faith Family Academy, Mississippi State commit King Grace led all scorers finishing with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from behind the arc.

6-3 senior point guard Gregory Lawson (Faith Family Academy) finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

