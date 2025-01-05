AJ Dybantsa Dominates as Utah Prep Secures Hoophall West Showcase Victory Over Faith Family Academy
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - The Hoophall West Invitational wrapped up on Saturday night with a Showcase Game featuring Utah Prep and Faith Family Academy (Texas).
BYU commit AJ Dybantsa, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports’ lived up to the hype where he combined his physical strength with his ability to score at all three levels on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he used his length where he challenged multiple shots at the front of the rim and out on the perimeter.
In an 80-63 convincing win over Faith Family Academy (Texas), Dybantsa finished with a team-high 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Utah Valley University signee John Southwick was lethal when it came to shooting from behind the arc where he finished with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from behind the arc.
Idaho commit Jackson Rasmussen finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field as well as seven rebounds and two assists in the win.
For Faith Family Academy, Mississippi State commit King Grace led all scorers finishing with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from behind the arc.
6-3 senior point guard Gregory Lawson (Faith Family Academy) finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.