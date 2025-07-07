Balance, third-quarter flurry leads USA to FIBA U19 World Cup men's basketball gold
USA's star-studded deep roster was in full display when it counted most Sunday en route to a U19 FIBA World Cup championship in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Former Illinois Mr. Basketball Morez Johnson Jr., now a rising sophomore at the University of Michigan, scored 15 points, leading six players in double figures as USA routed Germany 109-76 in the title game. Johnson played three high school seasons at St. Rita of Cascia (Chicago) before transferring to Thornton Township (Harvey, Ill.) for his senior season.
Koa Peat of Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) and Mikel Brown Jr., a McDonald's All-American who last attended to DME Academy, had 12 points apiece, AJ Dyubansta chipped in 11 and Jordan Smith Jr. and Tyran Stokes added 10 points apiece, leading USA to the seventh straight win in the international tournament that earlier included wins over Australia (88-73), France (108-77), Cameroon (129-70), Jordan (140-67), Canada (108-102) and New Zealand (120-64).
It was the Americans ninth FIBA U19 title, which is an ongoing record. USA finished fourth in the last U19 FIBA games in 2023, so they considered themselves a "Redeem Team."
German, which got a game-high 19 points from Hannes Steinbach, trailed just 56-47 at halftime, before the Americans went on a 28-10 blitz in the third quarter. The quarter included a 22-2 run.
Dybantsa, who just graduated from Utah Prep and is headed to BYU, was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition, averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Brown was the only other American on the All-Star Five squad.