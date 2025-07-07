High School

Balance, third-quarter flurry leads USA to FIBA U19 World Cup men's basketball gold

Former Illinois Mr. Basketball Morez Johnson Jr. leads six players in double figures, AJ Dybantsa voted the Cup's MVP, as Americans turn close game into romp for their ninth FIBA U19 title

Mitch Stephens

Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, was named the MVP of the FIBA U19 World Cup games in Lausanne, Switzerland, while lead USA to seven straight victories including Sunday's 109-76 win over Germany in the finals. This file photo is Dybansta for Utah Prep during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Dybantsa, a 6-9 forward ranked the No. 1 2025 recruit in the country by 247Sports, is signed to play at BYU.
Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa, of Brockton, was named the MVP of the FIBA U19 World Cup games in Lausanne, Switzerland, while lead USA to seven straight victories including Sunday's 109-76 win over Germany in the finals. This file photo is Dybansta for Utah Prep during a game vs. Montverde Academy the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Dybantsa, a 6-9 forward ranked the No. 1 2025 recruit in the country by 247Sports, is signed to play at BYU. / Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA's star-studded deep roster was in full display when it counted most Sunday en route to a U19 FIBA World Cup championship in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Former Illinois Mr. Basketball Morez Johnson Jr., now a rising sophomore at the University of Michigan, scored 15 points, leading six players in double figures as USA routed Germany 109-76 in the title game. Johnson played three high school seasons at St. Rita of Cascia (Chicago) before transferring to Thornton Township (Harvey, Ill.) for his senior season.

Koa Peat of Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) and Mikel Brown Jr., a McDonald's All-American who last attended to DME Academy, had 12 points apiece, AJ Dyubansta chipped in 11 and Jordan Smith Jr. and Tyran Stokes added 10 points apiece, leading USA to the seventh straight win in the international tournament that earlier included wins over Australia (88-73), France (108-77), Cameroon (129-70), Jordan (140-67), Canada (108-102) and New Zealand (120-64).

Perry's Koa Peat is one of 24 high school basketball players from Arizona nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game.
Perry's Koa Peat was one of six USA players to score in double figures Sunday in a 109-76 win over Germany to win the Americans' ninth U19 FIBA World Cup championships. Peat, who has signed to the University of Arizona, was one of 24 high school basketball players from Arizona nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game. / Naji Saker

It was the Americans ninth FIBA U19 title, which is an ongoing record. USA finished fourth in the last U19 FIBA games in 2023, so they considered themselves a "Redeem Team."

German, which got a game-high 19 points from Hannes Steinbach, trailed just 56-47 at halftime, before the Americans went on a 28-10 blitz in the third quarter. The quarter included a 22-2 run.

Dybantsa, who just graduated from Utah Prep and is headed to BYU, was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition, averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Brown was the only other American on the All-Star Five squad.

manual

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/National