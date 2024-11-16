Helicopter drop determines opening possession in Utah state championship game
In its first incarnation, the XFL determined the game's opening possession by placing a football at midfield and let two players race from opposite goal lines to battle for possession. Whichever player secured the ball first, won possession for his team.
Fast forward to 2024 and the traditional coin flip was set aside once again prior to Saturday's Utah Class 1A 8-man state championship between Rich High School and Monticello High. Using an interesting twist to the XFL's old pregame ritual, a helicopter was used to drop a football a couple of hundred feet onto the playing field where one captain from each team waited and battled for possession of the football.
A video of the event was captured and shared on X.com by Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Porter Ellet who was in attendance to watch his nephew compete in the contest.
Rich was able to secure the possession and it was the start of a huge day for the Rebels as they rolled to 50-14 victory. Sophomore Hudson Parry led the way with 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Seniors Carter Hoffman and Drake Weston combined for 129 yard rushing with one touchdown each. Weston added 17 yards receiving and 50 yards on punt returns to finish with 134 all-purpose yards.