Isiah Harwell wins Utah boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Isiah Harwell, who is ranked as the 13th best player in ESPN's class of 2025 rankings and the 4th best shooting guard, was recently awarded the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year for Wasatch Academy.
This past season, Harwell averaged 17.4 points per game on an incredible 43.1 percent from three-point land to lead the Tigers to a 25-4 record. Harwell filled out his averages with 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Harwell had also received overtures from the University of California, Gonzaga, and the University of Texas, before committing to powerhouse Houston last September.
The hyper-athletic guard thrives everywhere on the court from getting to the rim to hitting jumpers from way beyond the arc. Harwell can also defend all positions, making him such an elite talent on both sides of the ball.
Led by Harwell, this past season Wasatch was named co-champion of the EYBL Scholastic regular season, sharing the accomplishment with Brewster Academy and CIA Bella Vista Prep. They were awarded the top seed in the tournament coming in with a 9-1 record against EYBL teams.
Harwell joins former NBA player Frank Jackson as well as many others to be given the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award.
