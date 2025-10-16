The Final Weekend of the Utah High School Football Regular Season Features Several Key Matchups
The action starts early in the final week of the high school football regular season in Utah, with several critical games taking place Wednesday night. High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here are five games to watch around the state.
Corner Canyon (7-1) at Lehi (6-3), Wednesday
The winner of the matchup earns a share of the 6A Region 3A title, but for the defending state champion Chargers, there’s more on the line — a potential top overall seed in the playoff bracket. Senior QB Helaman Casuga has been a two-way beast for Corner Canyon, throwing for 2,250 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 64.2% completion rate while rushing for 348 yards and seven touchdowns.
Skyridge (6-2) at American Fork (6-3), Wednesday
The Falcons can share the 6A Region 3 title with the Corner Canyon-Lehi winner if they can get past the Cavemen, although both teams should be high seeds when the playoff bracket is revealed Saturday morning. Skyridge senior dual-threat QB Kaneal Sweetwyne has thrown for 2,204 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 508 yards and 10 scores.
Duchesne (7-2) at North Summit (5-4), Thursday
The 1A North championship is on the line, as both teams enter the contest 3-0 in region play. The host Braves ended an eight-game losing streak in the series last season, when they went 11-1 (their best season since 2008), and to beat the Eagles again, they’ll need to find a way to slow senior RB Kasen Crum (1,100 yards, 16 touchdowns).
Westlake (7-2) at Mountain Ridge (7-2), Friday
The host Sentinels can wrap up the outright 6A Region 2 championship just one year after finishing 5-6 by defeating the Thunder, who also have matched their win total from the previous three seasons combined. Mountain Ridge junior QB Jaxon Hunt is having a monster season, completing nearly 65% of his passes (219-of-338) for 2,936 yards and 26 touchdowns.
San Juan (7-2) at South Sevier (9-0), Friday
It’s been quite the turnaround for the host Rams in Monroe, who went 5-6 a year ago and hadn’t posted a winning record since 2014. They can complete an undefeated regular season by ending a 12-game losing streak to the Broncos (including a 71-7 loss last season); if they do, you can bet senior QB Bridger Bradshaw (1,739 yards, 30 touchdowns) will have played a big part.