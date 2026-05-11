Utah’s Greatest Girls Thrower Ever: Pine View’s Kiera Sam Fong Sweeps Regionals Ahead of Historic State Title Run

There are dominant high school throwers.

Then there’s what Kiera Sam Fong is doing right now in Utah.

The Pine View senior and Colorado State commit continued one of the greatest throwing seasons in state history this week, sweeping the Region 9 Championships in all three throwing events — shot put, discus and javelin — while further cementing her place as arguably the greatest girls thrower Utah has ever produced.

Sam Fong won the discus with a mark of 160’ 1” (48.79m), claimed the shot put title at 50’ 3” (15.32m), and added another regional championship in the javelin with a throw of 133’ 2” (40.59m).

The performance comes just days after she delivered a historic breakout at the PACS BYU Invitational, where she swept all three throwing events and shattered Utah records in the process.

Now, with the Utah UHSAA State Championships approaching, Sam Fong enters championship weekend as the overwhelming favorite across multiple events while chasing additional state titles to add to her growing legacy.

Last season, she captured the Utah state title in the shot put as a junior.

This year, she may leave with much more.

From Hawaii Standout to Utah Record Breaker

Long before she became one of the nation’s top throwers at Pine View, Sam Fong was already building a foundation in Hawaii competing for Maui High School.

As a freshman in 2023, she threw:

34’ 11.5” (10.65m) in shot put

113’ 5” (34.57m) in discus

By her sophomore season in 2024, the progression had already become noticeable:

42’ 7.5” (12.99m) in shot put

137’ 1” (41.78m) in discus

Even then, she ranked No. 1 in Hawaii in both events.

But few could have predicted the leap that would follow after transferring to Pine View in Utah.

Now as a senior, Sam Fong owns personal bests of:

50’ 3” (15.32m) in shot put

167’ 8” (51.12m) in discus

137’ 7” (41.94m) in javelin

The progression over four years is staggering.

Shot Put Progression

Freshman year: 34’ 11.5” (10.65m)

Sophomore year: 42’ 7.5” (12.99m)

Junior year: 44’ 4.25” (13.52m)

Senior year: 50’ 3” (15.32m)

Discus Progression

Freshman year: 113’ 5” (34.57m)

Sophomore year: 137’ 1” (41.78m)

Junior year: 147’ 6” (44.96m)

Senior year: 167’ 8” (51.12m)

In four years, Sam Fong has added more than:

15 feet in shot put

54 feet in discus

That kind of development is rare anywhere in the country and even more special, she gets to do it alongside her cousin Ethan who is ranked 4th in Utah for shot put and discus with marks of 54'10" (16.71m) and 173'3" (52.81m). He pulled off one of the most impressive runs Arcadia Invitational history making it from the lowest division winning back back divisions and advancing to the invite meet.

Rewriting Utah History

Sam Fong’s defining moment this season came in the discus at the PACS BYU Invitational, where she uncorked a massive throw of 167’ 8” (51.12m).

The mark shattered the Utah state record by 14 feet and broke the all-time Utah mark by seven feet, immediately placing her among the elite throwers in the country.

Nationally, the throw currently ranks No. 5 in the United States in the girls discus.

For perspective, very few high school girls nationally crack the 50-meter barrier in the event. Sam Fong not only crossed it — she launched herself into rare territory for any athlete from Utah.

And that wasn’t the only event where she climbed into national relevance.

Her season-best shot put mark of 50’ 3” (15.32m) currently ranks No. 8 nationally, while her javelin best of 137’ 7” (41.94m) ranks inside the national top 50.

That combination of elite-level marks across all three throwing disciplines is extraordinarily rare.

The People Behind the Success

Part of what makes Sam Fong’s rise so impressive is the support system that helped fuel it.

Despite the records and rankings, the Pine View senior credits her coaches and teammates for helping shape her development into one of the nation’s premier throwers.

“I am so grateful for my coaches who have taught me everything that I know and given me endless support,” Sam Fong told High School on SI. “And my teammates who always cheer me on and make me strive to be the best, they are why I have been able to accomplish these numbers.”

That mentality has shown throughout the season.

Even while competing on the national stage at meets like Arcadia Invitational, Sam Fong continued to improve week after week.

At Arcadia, one of the nation’s premier track and field meets, she placed third in the discus with a throw of 153’ 7” (46.81m) and finished second in the shot put at 46’ 5.5” (14.16m).

But her season continued climbing from there.

At the PACS BYU Invitational, everything came together.

She swept:

Shot put

Discus

Javelin

Then followed it up with another triple sweep at the Region 9 Championships.

That kind of multi-event dominance is almost unheard of at this level.

Building One of Utah’s Greatest Résumés

Utah has produced elite throwers before.

But few (if any) have ever combined this level of versatility with national-caliber excellence across all three events simultaneously.

Sam Fong now owns:

The Utah all-time girls discus record

A 50-foot shot put mark

A top-10 national shot put ranking

A top-five national discus ranking

A top-50 national javelin ranking

Multiple region championships

A previous state title in shot put (not counting the two titles in HI her sophomore season)

And she may not be finished.

With the state championships arriving this weekend, Sam Fong will have an opportunity to expand her résumé even further and potentially complete one of the most dominant throwing seasons Utah girls track and field has ever seen.

If she performs anywhere near the level she has shown over the last month, additional state championships appear well within reach.

The Legacy Conversation

The discussion around Utah’s greatest girls thrower ever may no longer be hypothetical.

Sam Fong’s combination of:

historic records,

national rankings,

three-event versatility,

year-over-year improvement,

championship success,

and sustained progression from Hawaii to Utah

has already placed her in rare territory.

And she’s finishing her high school career performing at her absolute peak.

From a promising freshman at Maui High School to arguably the most complete female thrower Utah has ever seen, Sam Fong’s journey has evolved into something much larger than a breakout season. It is something that will be remembered for generations to come.