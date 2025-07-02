Q&A: Jane Hedengren, Katelyn Tuohy speak after Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year surprise
After a record-breaking senior season, Jane Hedengren was named the 2024-25 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. The announcement came during what she thought was a routine meeting with BYU coach Diljeet Taylor – until professional runner and former Gatorade winner Katelyn Tuohy stepped in with the surprise.
Tuohy, who presented the award, had never met Hedengren before, but they instantly connected. The two talked about the moment, the meaning behind the honor, and what lies ahead as Hedengren heads to Provo to start her college career.
Here’s a look at what they had to say.
Q&A with 2024-2025 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year Jane Hedengren and former winner Katelyn Tuohy
Q: How are you feeling after being named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year?
Jane Hedengren: “It’s a big honor. I think there’s a lot of incredible women that are working in the country and have had some great performances this year, and so it was really exciting to receive this award and receive it from such a established track athlete herself (Katelyn Tuohy) and phenomenal person. So overall, just really excited and grateful.”
Q: What was the scene like when you found out?
Jane Hedengren: “So I was just meeting (BYU) Coach (Diljeet) Taylor at a coffee shop to talk about training now that she’s going to be my coach. We just wanted to talk through the summer. So walking in, I was surprised by Katelyn and by family and friends and, yeah, it was just an exciting celebration. And so, so fun to see everyone.”
Q: You’ve not only broken records, you’ve crushed them. What does it take to be able to perform at that level consistently?
Jane Hedengren: “I think this year in particular, I tried to set up my routine in a way that, like positively contributed to my athletics in a seamless way. And so just coming back to the basics of really trying to dial in my nutrition and my sleep and not skipping kind of the most valuable parts of performance. And yes, like the little the accessory things I was trying to do as well … the little things within recovery and all that. But I think just having the main thing be the main thing, and trying to come into races with lots of belief and an open mind to what was possible, and just enjoying the process and enjoy my time. This was my senior year, and I wanted to close it out on a good note. And, yeah, I'm just really, really glad I was able to stay healthy and now coming into college and in a good place, love this sport and excited for some new relationships and just what's to come.”
Q: Katelyn, what was this experience like for you? Had you ever presented a Gatorade award before?
Katelyn Tuohy: “I surprised Addi last cross country season with the cross country award out in Colorado. So that was my first time giving someone the award. So I had a little bit of practice going into this one, but I was still very nervous, because I know how special this award is. And you know, this is about Jane and her day, and I just wanted to make sure I was contributing to her special day.”
Q: Your father was an All-American runner himself. How much has it helped having someone like that in your corner?
Jane Hedengren: “Yeah, it means a lot. He's been able to share lots of valuable lessons, and is just one step ahead of me in this whole process, or a few steps. And so it's been really amazing to get to hear his stories and try to bridge that gap of some of the learnings and mistakes and that I could make, and try to try to avoid the (bad) ones, if possible. So it's really, really awesome to have him in my corner. A great person in my life.”
Q: Athletes often have that moment when they realize they’re truly elite. When did that happen for you?
Jane Hedengren: “I don't know if it was a light bulb moment necessarily, but I think sophomore year I was really pleasantly surprised the way I was able to pull it together, just with some postseason races. Prior to some of those races, I wasn't super established on the national scene. I was very much an up-and-coming athlete – an aspiring athlete. So it was really awesome to get to race some great competition and come out on top for those races in particular. The sky's the limit for the future. Just gonna keep trying my best and see where it puts me.”
Q: Katelyn, you've broken records and become a professional. What advice would you offer Jane as she continues her path?
Katelyn Tuohy: “I kind of already understand that she's already so dialed in doing everything correctly. So I guess my best advice would be to continue to lean on her people and enjoy the process. And she touched on this a little bit before that she's going to go to BYU next year, and really wants to develop relationships with her teammates, coaches, staff: and I think that's the most important thing, is just to have fun and enjoy the process. You know, when you think about why you started running in the first place, or you think about your younger self, and you're just like this ambitious little kid that just loves running and has so much fun with your teammates. And you know, when I look back at college and high school, the memories I have aren't breaking records or running fast, it's going on trips to my friends or, you know, just goofing around, having a great time. So I think the best advice would be just to continue to have fun, enjoy the process and develop strong relationships along the way.”
Q: Why did you start running in the first place? What drew you to the sport?
Jane Hedengren: “I started running just through the local track group in elementary school, I was pretty ambitious, trying all the different sports and loving them, and, yeah, just wanted to try it all. So I think I fell in love with the sport (for) just how simple it was. You're just out there racing, trying to get the most out of yourself. And it's pretty amazing to have competitors to compete against and try to get the most out of one another. I think it's really cool that you can just put in this work and kind of see where you're heading, and that that work will speak for itself on race day.”
Q: Where can you take it from here? How far do you believe you can go in this sport?
Jane Hedengren: “I think I’m just taking things one step at a time. I want to have a good transition to college and key into that development. It's so vital for young women. And just taking my time with the sport. I've got lots of time, so I just want to enjoy myself. I want to treat those around me with kindness and respect and just yeah, have a, hopefully a good college career, and try to keep an open mind within racing and keep that gratitude for the sport that I love so much.”