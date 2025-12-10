High School

Corner Canyon Takes Aim at St. Frances’ National Championship Hopes: Live Score Updates

The Chargers visit Baltimore to challenge the nation's No. 1 ranked high school football team

Gary Adornato

Corner Canyon travels to Baltimore for a nationally televised battle with top-ranked St. Frances.
Corner Canyon travels to Baltimore for a nationally televised battle with top-ranked St. Frances.

Live from Baltimore's Under Armour Stadium, St. Frances (9-1) is putting its No. 1 ranking, in the High School Power 25 national rankings, on the line against Utah Class 6A state champion Corner Canyon (12-1).

Preview

St. Frances only loss of the year came in Southern California in early September when it dropped a 21-14 decision to then No. 1 St. John Bosco. The Panthers dominated the interior for much of the contest but surrendered the lead late on a pair of long passes.

Corner Canyon avenged its only loss of 2025, a mid-September setback to Lone Peak by defeating their rivals, 35-20, in the state championship game.

The Panthers are led by 5-star edge Zion Elee, who recently signed with the University of Maryland, and defensive back Jireh Edwards, who play at Alabama next year. The Panthers have a slew of stars signed with Power 4 schools, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virgina Tech and North Carolina, among others.

Corner Canyon is led by Texas A&M signee Helaman Casuga, a play-making quarterback eager to test the Panthers' secondary. He is protected by a USC signee, tackle Esun Tafa.

