Corner Canyon Takes Aim at St. Frances’ National Championship Hopes: Live Score Updates
Live from Baltimore's Under Armour Stadium, St. Frances (9-1) is putting its No. 1 ranking, in the High School Power 25 national rankings, on the line against Utah Class 6A state champion Corner Canyon (12-1).
Preview
St. Frances only loss of the year came in Southern California in early September when it dropped a 21-14 decision to then No. 1 St. John Bosco. The Panthers dominated the interior for much of the contest but surrendered the lead late on a pair of long passes.
Corner Canyon avenged its only loss of 2025, a mid-September setback to Lone Peak by defeating their rivals, 35-20, in the state championship game.
The Panthers are led by 5-star edge Zion Elee, who recently signed with the University of Maryland, and defensive back Jireh Edwards, who play at Alabama next year. The Panthers have a slew of stars signed with Power 4 schools, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virgina Tech and North Carolina, among others.
Corner Canyon is led by Texas A&M signee Helaman Casuga, a play-making quarterback eager to test the Panthers' secondary. He is protected by a USC signee, tackle Esun Tafa.