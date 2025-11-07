Utah High School Football Postseason Reaches Quarterfinals for State's Top 3 Classifications
The Utah high school football postseason is approaching its climax, with the state’s three largest classifications playing their quarterfinals this weekend, while the smaller schools are into the semifinals — and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
Here are five games to watch around the state in this critical round of the playoffs.
Herriman (10-1) at Mountain Ridge (9-2), Friday
One of these Cinderella stories will ride into a potential semifinal against defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon. The Sentinels, who won their regular-season meeting 24-8, won the program’s first regional title in its seven-year history after going 5-6 a year ago. Meanwhile, the Mustangs went 3-8 last season and are seeking their first semifinal appearance since 2017.
Mountain Ridge junior QB Jaxon Hunt has completed 64.9% of his passes (259-of-399) for 3,525 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, with senior WR Kohen Cunningham his favorite target (75 catches for 1,221 yards and 12 TDs). Herriman counters with its two-way QB threat, senior Tyler Messer, who has 2,178 total yards and 24 touchdowns, while junior RB Felisi Felipe has run for 969 yards and 15 scores.
Lone Peak (6-4) at Davis (10-1), Friday
The Darts have moved up to No. 7 in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, riding a nine-game win streak into their matchup with the Knights, who just got starting QB Kepa Niumeitolu back from an injury — they upset Corner Canyon in his first game out but then lost three straight before he returned for their second-round win over Farmington, going 14-of-21 for 246 yards and three TDs.
Niumeitolu has twin brothers Jaron (44 catches for 712 yards and 11 TDs) and Kennan (37-611-6) among his plethora of talented receivers. Davis counters with the state’s leading passer, 4-star senior QB Tradon Bessinger, who is 293-of-390 (75.1% completions) for 3,986 yards and 50 touchdowns with just three interceptions. His top five receivers — led by junior Bode Sparrow (69-1,068-16) — have 46 or more catches.
Juab (9-3) vs. Cedar City (11-0) at Southern Utah University, Friday
These teams met a month ago in Nephi, the Reds escaped with a 41-35 victory to keep their undefeated season going. Now, they meet in the 3A semifinals. Cedar City averages 45.7 points per game, with senior QB Everett Kelling (3,190 total yards, 42 touchdowns) running the show as he looks to lead his team to its first championship appearance since 1961.
Juab has a much more recent championship pedigree, winning the title in 2020 and making the 2022 final. The Wasps are led by junior QB Price Armstrong (2,580 yards, 24 TDs, 16 interceptions) and senior RB Brock Richards (1,066 yards, 17 TDs), who missed three games early in the season due to injury.
Woods Cross (8-3) at Orem (9-2), Friday
This contest features a contrast in styles, with the Wildcats boasting one of the stingier defenses in 5A, while the Tigers have ridden an offense that averages 38.5 points per game to an eight-game winning streak. Woods Cross runs the triple option, led by senior RB Vilami Tapa’atoutai (1,493 yards, 16 touchdowns), while Orem has a more wide-open attack directed by senior QB Tayden Evan Kaawa (2,247 yards, 31 touchdowns).
Stansbury (9-2) at Crimson Cliffs (9-1), Friday
The back-to-back 4A champion Mustangs face perhaps their stiffest test so far this season when they play host to the Stallions and their high-powered passing game led by junior QB Brighton Reutzel, who’s thrown for 2,783 yards and 39 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Crimson Cliffs has a more balanced attack featuring junior QB Tanoai Andresen (1,696 yards, 25 TDs) and senior RB Van Dailey (1,145 yards, 13 TDs).
