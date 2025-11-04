High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The biggest surprise of the week saw Puyallup rise up and stomp previous No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14 to decide the SPSL 4A champion in Washington. The Vikings, who also defeated defending state champion Sumner earlier this year, vault into the Top 10 at No. 5, displacing the Eagles.
There were no surprises in the Utah playoffs, nor did any of Colorado or Oregon’s top teams face any serious threats in their regular-season finales. Both states kick off their postseasons this week.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 52-15
This week: Idle (vs. Cherokee Trail-Fountain-Fort Carson winner, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 14)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Oregon City (Ore.) 49-14
This week: vs. Roosevelt (Portland, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs
3. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Layton (Utah) 63-9
This week: vs. Syracuse (Utah), Class 6A quarterfinals
4. Willamette (Eugene, Ore.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. South Salem (Ore.) 56-20
This week: vs. Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs
5. Puyallup (Wash.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14
This week: vs. Kamiak (Mukilteo, Wash.)
6. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 35-14
This week: vs. Sprague (Salem, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs
7. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (10-1)
Last week: Def. Bingham (Utah) 42-21
This week: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Class 6A quarterfinals
8. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Arlington (Wash.) 55-7
This week: vs. Woodinville (Wash.)
9. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (11-0)
Last week: Def. East (Salt Lake City) 73-14
This week: vs. Park City (Utah), Class 4A quarterfinals
10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Castle View (Castle Rock, Colo.) 56-7
This week: Idle (vs. Eaglecrest-Legacy winner, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 14)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)
Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Summit (Bend, Ore.)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)
