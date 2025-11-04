High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025

High School

Puyallup (WA) enters rankings at No. 5 after dispatching Graham-Kapowsin to win 4A SPSL championship

Puyallup won the 4A SPSL championship in Washington and vaulted into this week's High School on SI Northwest Region rankings.
The biggest surprise of the week saw Puyallup rise up and stomp previous No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14 to decide the SPSL 4A champion in Washington. The Vikings, who also defeated defending state champion Sumner earlier this year, vault into the Top 10 at No. 5, displacing the Eagles.

There were no surprises in the Utah playoffs, nor did any of Colorado or Oregon’s top teams face any serious threats in their regular-season finales. Both states kick off their postseasons this week.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).

High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025

1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 52-15

This week: Idle (vs. Cherokee Trail-Fountain-Fort Carson winner, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 14)

2. West Linn (Ore.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. Oregon City (Ore.) 49-14

This week: vs. Roosevelt (Portland, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs

3. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (9-1)

Last week: Def. Layton (Utah) 63-9

This week: vs. Syracuse (Utah), Class 6A quarterfinals

4. Willamette (Eugene, Ore.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. South Salem (Ore.) 56-20

This week: vs. Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs

5. Puyallup (Wash.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14

This week: vs. Kamiak (Mukilteo, Wash.)

6. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (8-1)

Last week: Def. Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 35-14

This week: vs. Sprague (Salem, Ore.), Class 6A playoffs

7. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (10-1)

Last week: Def. Bingham (Utah) 42-21

This week: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Class 6A quarterfinals

8. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. Arlington (Wash.) 55-7

This week: vs. Woodinville (Wash.)

9. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (11-0)

Last week: Def. East (Salt Lake City) 73-14

This week: vs. Park City (Utah), Class 4A quarterfinals

10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Castle View (Castle Rock, Colo.) 56-7

This week: Idle (vs. Eaglecrest-Legacy winner, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 14)

Under Consideration

Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)

Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)

Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)

Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)

Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)

O’Dea (Seattle)

Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)

Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

