High School

Utah high school football scores, live updates (10/10/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Utah high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2024 season

Robin Erickson

Ridgeline takes on a formidable Mountain Crest opponent Friday night.
Ridgeline takes on a formidable Mountain Crest opponent Friday night. / Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

The 2024 Utah high school football season continues Friday night (October 11th) with a slate of important matchups across the state, inluding a big matchup between Corner Canyon vs. Bingham.

Corner Canyon comes into the game with only one loss on the season and hopes to continue their in-state dominance.

Meanwhile, undefeated Ridgeline takes on a formidable Mountain Crest opponent. Ridgeline looking to add another win to their already impressive record.

You can follow all of the UHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Utah High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all your favorite teams.

Here’s a guide to following all of the Utah high school football action on Friday night:

UTAH (UHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE UTAH FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 6A SCORES -- Class 5A SCORES

Class 4A SCORES -- Class 3A SCORES

Class 2A SCORES -- Class 1A SCORES

8-player SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Utah high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH UHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Home/Utah