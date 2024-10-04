Utah high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)
The 2024 Utah high school football season continues Friday night (October 4th) with a slate of big games across the state, including a marquee matchup between Lone Peak and Skyridge.
Both teams have only suffered one loss this far into the season, and each hoping to avoid another.
Meanwhile, Corner Canyon hopes to continue it's great season against Copper Hills. Corner Canyon, currently sitting with a 6-1 record, hope to continue their dominance against in-state opponents.
You can follow all of the UHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Utah High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Utah high school football action on Friday night:
UTAH (UHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE UTAH FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 6A SCORES -- Class 5A SCORES
Class 4A SCORES -- Class 3A SCORES
Class 2A SCORES -- Class 1A SCORES
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Utah high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH UHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports