Utah's top performing high school baseball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Utah is an underrated state when it comes to producing top-end baseball talent from the bump. Names like Tanner Banks, Ky Bush and Jack Dreyer prepped came from the great state.
A dominant pitcher always gives their team a chance to win. Here are the state's top performers from the mound so far this season, statistically. Players selected for this poll generally range within the Top 3-5 of a category.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL PITCHERS IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 13, 2025)
1. Triston Felix, Monticello, So.
Felix leads the state with 115 strikeouts with a 2.82 ERA through 14 appearances. The standout sophomore 6-2 from the bump this spring.
2. Parker Staheli, Enterprise, Sr.
Staheli is 8-1 from the mound this season with an impressive 0.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.
3. Braxton Pickett, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
Pickett is one of three pitchers in Utah to amass more than 100 strikeouts with 103 in 57 2/3 innings. He carries a 2.55 ERA with a 5-4 record in 13 appearances and nine starts.
4. Chase Johnston, Maple Mountain, Sr.
Johnston is 9-0 this spring with a 0.75 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings.
5. Zach Maine, Canyon View, Jr.
This standout junior is 9-1 with a 2.59 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 innings in 11 appearances.
6. Boston Snyder, Bingham, Sr.
This senior is unbeaten from the bump this spring at 8-0 in nine appearances with a 1.41 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.
7. Keaton Nordick, Pleasant Grove, Jr.
Nordick is 8-1 for top-ranked Pleasant Grove this spring with a 1.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 51 innings.
8. Andrew Wiley, Desert Hills, Sr.
Wiley is 7-0 in 11 games with a 1.92 ERA and has fanned 40 batters in 43 2/3 innings. Desert Hills is ranked No. 5 in Utah.
9. Josh Mawhinney, Brighton, Sr.
This dual sport athlete is unbeaten from the mound this spring at 7-0 in nine appearances with a staggering 0.67 ERA. He's tallied 58 strikeouts in 42 innings.
10. Kayden Cullimore, Mountain Crest, Sr.
Cullimore has had quite the spring, posting an 8-1 record in 12 appearances with a 2.23 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 66 innings.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. (PT).
