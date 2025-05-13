Utah's top performing high school softball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it.
Especially in high school softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high. Utah is an underrated hotbed when it comes to prep softball talent — here are the state's top performers this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 13, 2025)
1. Haylee Moynier, Union, Jr.
This three-sport athlete leads Utah in strikeouts with 277 in 155 innings of work. She wen 18-12 from the circle with a 3.25 ERA in 30 appearances.
2. Kate Wilson, Bear River, Jr.
Wilson tallied 263 strikeouts this spring in 154 2/3 innings. She's got a 1.77 ERA in 28 appearances for the Bears.
3. Danica Adams, Carbon, Sr.
Adams has the third-most strikeouts in Utah with 257 through 137 innings. The standout senior is 10-9 in 24 appearances with a 2.45 ERA.
4. Sydney Lambert, Mountain Ridge, Jr.
Lambert has one of the best ERA's in the state with a 12-2 record in 15 appearances with a 1.14 ERA. She's fanned 142 batters in 74 innings.
5. Kennadie Blackmer, Box Elder, So.
Blackmer holds a 1.33 ERA with a 10-2 record from the circle this spring with 114 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings. She's only walked 12 batters.
6. Charlie Turner, Olympus, Sr.
Turner is 18-2 from the circle this season with a 1.44 ERA in 20 appearances. She's tallied 199 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings.
7. Peyton Sanchez, Riverton, Jr.
Sanchez is 12-1 this season for Riverton, which is among the top teams in the state at 24-4. She has a 3.63 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings.
8. Lulu West, Desert Hills, Jr.
West is an impressive 20-2 in 22 appearances with a 1.84 ERA. The standout junior has 163 strikeouts in 129 innings this season. The Thunder are 28-2 an ranked among in the Top 5 in Utah.
9. Hayden Bytheway, Grantsville, Jr.
Bytheway is 15-2 this season with a 1.56 ERA while striking out 114 batters in 80 2/3 innings.
10. Brinklee Hadley, West Field, Fr.
The only freshman on this list. Hadley has tallied 127 strikeouts for top-ranked West Field in 98 1/3 innings. She's also 14-3 from the circle for the 17-4 Longhorns.
