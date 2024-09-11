High School

Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (9/11/2024)

Champlain Valley Union is our new No. 1 team out of Vermont

Andy Villamarzo

Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy tries to tip the ball out of CVU's Dylan Frere's reach during the Bulldogs' game vs the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg. Football Burr And Burton At Cvu 08oct22 9005
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy tries to tip the ball out of CVU's Dylan Frere's reach during the Bulldogs' game vs the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg. Football Burr And Burton At Cvu 08oct22 9005 / AL FREY/ FOR THE FREE PRESS / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The new No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State is Champlain Valley Union followed by Middlebury.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings

1. Champlain Valley Union (2-0)

We ranked this group as the state’s No. 3 team heading into the season, but victories over Hartford and Essex have the Redhawks soaring to No. 1 Friday’s matchup against Colchester should be a barn burner.

2. Middlebury (2-0)

The Tigers have been impressive through the first couple games this season, as they’ve out-scored opponents 97-7. Middlebury will have a chance to have another dominating performance when they face Rutland.

3. Hartford (1-1)

After the Hurricanes fell 14-0 to Champlain Valley Union to start the season, they bounced back in Week 2 with a resounding 28-14 victory over Burr & Barton. Sep. 20’s date with Middlebury will be one to watch.

4. Burr & Barton (1-1)

The Bulldogs started off as the state’s No. 1 team, but dropped after a 28-14 loss to Hartford. Upcoming games against Mount Anthony and Essex will be tough tests for Burr & Barton coming up.

5. Fair Haven (2-0)

The evidence on how good this Fair Haven team can be is taking a look at its first couple of games. The Slaters have out-scored opponents 89-6 after victories over North Country Union and Windsor.

6. Rutland (2-0)

This Rutland team is has been seemingly unstoppable at the outset of the season. The Raiders have opened up the season with blowout victories over Mount Anthony and Brattleboro. A win this week versus Middlebury continues their ascension up these rankings.

7. Burlington/South Burlington (2-0)

Got to like what Burlington/South Burlington has done through the first couple of games this season. A decisive 35-14 win over Mt. Mansfield then was followed by a thrilling 33-31 victory over St. Johnsbury Academy.

8. Essex (1-1)

The Hornets looked really good opening week when they cruised to a 49-13 win over St. Johnsbury Academy. In Week 2, Essex was downed 52-13 by Champlain Valley Union. Essex’s Sep. 21’s meeting with Burr & Barton will be one of the state’s top games.

9. Colchester (2-0)

Talk about playing shutdown defense. The Lakers have out-scored opponents Milton and Bellows Free Academy by a combined 51-0. This week’s Champlain Valley Union game is a chance for Colchester to make a big move up these rankings.

10. Woodstock (2-0)

Through two games, the Wasps have notched pretty convincing wins already. A 48-0 beat down of Poultney was impressive to start. Week 2’s 35-33 defeat of Peru showed how effective this offense can be.

