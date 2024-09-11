Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The new No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State is Champlain Valley Union followed by Middlebury.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (2-0)
We ranked this group as the state’s No. 3 team heading into the season, but victories over Hartford and Essex have the Redhawks soaring to No. 1 Friday’s matchup against Colchester should be a barn burner.
2. Middlebury (2-0)
The Tigers have been impressive through the first couple games this season, as they’ve out-scored opponents 97-7. Middlebury will have a chance to have another dominating performance when they face Rutland.
3. Hartford (1-1)
After the Hurricanes fell 14-0 to Champlain Valley Union to start the season, they bounced back in Week 2 with a resounding 28-14 victory over Burr & Barton. Sep. 20’s date with Middlebury will be one to watch.
4. Burr & Barton (1-1)
The Bulldogs started off as the state’s No. 1 team, but dropped after a 28-14 loss to Hartford. Upcoming games against Mount Anthony and Essex will be tough tests for Burr & Barton coming up.
5. Fair Haven (2-0)
The evidence on how good this Fair Haven team can be is taking a look at its first couple of games. The Slaters have out-scored opponents 89-6 after victories over North Country Union and Windsor.
6. Rutland (2-0)
This Rutland team is has been seemingly unstoppable at the outset of the season. The Raiders have opened up the season with blowout victories over Mount Anthony and Brattleboro. A win this week versus Middlebury continues their ascension up these rankings.
7. Burlington/South Burlington (2-0)
Got to like what Burlington/South Burlington has done through the first couple of games this season. A decisive 35-14 win over Mt. Mansfield then was followed by a thrilling 33-31 victory over St. Johnsbury Academy.
8. Essex (1-1)
The Hornets looked really good opening week when they cruised to a 49-13 win over St. Johnsbury Academy. In Week 2, Essex was downed 52-13 by Champlain Valley Union. Essex’s Sep. 21’s meeting with Burr & Barton will be one of the state’s top games.
9. Colchester (2-0)
Talk about playing shutdown defense. The Lakers have out-scored opponents Milton and Bellows Free Academy by a combined 51-0. This week’s Champlain Valley Union game is a chance for Colchester to make a big move up these rankings.
10. Woodstock (2-0)
Through two games, the Wasps have notched pretty convincing wins already. A 48-0 beat down of Poultney was impressive to start. Week 2’s 35-33 defeat of Peru showed how effective this offense can be.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports