Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times
Playoff time carries on in Vermont high school football.
The Vermont postseason continues this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 hit the field for some playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2.
Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division 1
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (4) Middlebury Union
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Rutland vs. (6) Hartford
7 p.m. Friday
Division 2
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Rice Memorial vs. (4) Lyndon Institute
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Bellows Falls Union vs. (3) Fair Haven
1 p.m. Saturday
Division 3
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Bellows Free Academy vs. (4) Otter Valley
12 p.m. Saturday
(2) Woodstock vs. (3) Springfield
7 p.m. Friday
