Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Rutland huddles together during the high school football game between the Rutland Raiders and the Essex Hornets at Essex High School on Friday night September 20, 2019 in Essex, Vermont. Rutland Vs Essex Football 09 20 19 / BRIAN JENKINS/for the FREE PRESS, Burlington Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Playoff time carries on in Vermont high school football.

The Vermont postseason continues this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 hit the field for some playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2.

>>Vermont high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 VPA football playoffs.

Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division 1

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (4) Middlebury Union

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Rutland vs. (6) Hartford

7 p.m. Friday

2024 VPA Division 1 bracket

Division 2

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Rice Memorial vs. (4) Lyndon Institute

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Bellows Falls Union vs. (3) Fair Haven

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 VPA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Bellows Free Academy vs. (4) Otter Valley

12 p.m. Saturday

(2) Woodstock vs. (3) Springfield

7 p.m. Friday

2024 VPA Division 3 bracket

