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Vermont High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every VPA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Vermont high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Vermont High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
Vermont High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026 | SBLive

The 2026 Vermont girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Divison 1

Champion: Mt. Mansfield Cougars

Runner-Up: Rutland

Divison 2

Champion: Hartford Hurricanes

Runner-Up: Lamoille Lancers

Divison 3

Champion: Hazen Wildcats

Runner-Up: Windsor Yellowjackets

Divison 4

Champion: Richford Falcons

Runner-Up: West Rutland Golden Horde

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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