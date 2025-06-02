Vote Now: Who’s the Top High School Baseball Player in Vermont in 2025?
Vermont high school baseball may still be in full effect as most teams regular season are coming to an end, but regardless the state has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look at some of the best players on the diamond that currently reside in the Green Mountain State, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school baseball players in recent years, with many top end talents now heading to the collegiate level from Vermont. High school baseball is transforming into an ultra competitive sport all across the country, so it is now surprise The Green Mountatin State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top baseball players in Vermont. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page. Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Milo Tucker - Vermont Academy - SS/RHP
After completing a trip to Jackie Robinson training complex in Florida, Tucker came out batting .500 and 7-14 at the plate with a double, triple, and 6 RBI's. He had 29 total hits on the season leading his team and batted .491 all year.
Cameron Castillo - Mt. Abraham Union - 3B/RHP
Castillo is a big pitcher on the mound standing at 6'1. He throws a low 80s fastball, a low 70s slider and a changeup in the mid 70s that has tons of movement. Castillo has the perfect frame for a next level baseball player.
John Luter - Colchester - OF/3B/RHP
In his most recent outing on the mound Luter was super efficient, throwing five innings allow just one hit and totaling 9 strikeouts. He is a 5'9 175 pound prospect on the Vermont Select U17 team.
Rex Hauser - St. Johnsbury - SS/3B/RHP
Hauser is a 6'6 prospect that weighs in at 205 pounds. He has a 93 mph exit velocity off the bat and an 89 mph top fastball. He was awarded first team all state in 2023 and 2024. Last season he led the whole state in runs batted in.
Carson Neveau - St. Albans - MIF/RHP
Neveau is the definition of a contact hitter and likely will reahc base multiple time in any given game. On the mound he throws a mid 80s fastball, mid 70s changeup, high 60s curveball, and a high 70s slider.
Langdon Hazen - Mt. Mansfield Union - RHP
Hazen is widely regarded as a top recruit in the state, and still has his senior year to go. His fastball caps out at around 90 mph, has a very good slider in the mid 70s, and a changeup in the mid 80s. He is already committed to play D1 baseball at Quinnipiac.
Oliver Lawrence - Essex - Catcher
Lawrence has great sze for a high school baseball player at 6'3 200 pounds. He has tons of powert to go deep into left field or opposite field as a right handed hitter. Lawrence's game would have no problem translating to the next level.
Xander Oshoniyi - Thetford Academy - SS/CF
Oshoniyi is a 6'3 190 pound captain of a great Thetford team. He was apart of a combined no hitter earlier this year and has also had multiple multi-hit games. He is a part of a team that has won lots of games by more than double digits.
Solomon Flores - Hartford - OF/RHP
Flores is transferring to Bridgton Academy in Maine, but for now resides in Vermont. In his last week on Hartford he had a hit in every game. He batted .462 on the season and had 12 RBI's.
Sebastian Parent - Rice - LHP
An elite southpaw on the mound Parent is 6'1 175 pounds. He has thrown multiple complete games and even closed some. In one specific game he only let up 3 hits and had 6 strikeouts prioritizing his fastball at around 81 mph.