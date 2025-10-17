Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 147 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 17, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as Bayside travels to take on No. 4 Green Run, and No. 18 Dinwiddie hosts Dale.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
View full VHSL Friday scoreboard
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 30 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Chincoteague vs Southampton Academy, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Luray vs Strasburg, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 26 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Colonel Richardson vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Armstrong vs Atlee at 7:00 PM. The final game, Northampton vs John Marshall, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 38 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Northside vs Franklin County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Rustburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 34 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Powhatan vs Huguenot, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hanover vs Varina at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 34 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Lakeland vs King's Fork, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Norcom vs Maury at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 33 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia today. The game of the week is highlighted by Grassfield vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, Battlefield vs Gainesville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here