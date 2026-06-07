2026 VHSL Baseball State Tournament: Quarterfinal Matchups Set Across All Six Classifications

The 2026 Virginia High School League (VHSL) high school baseball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for Tuesday, June 9th.

High School On SI has brackets for all six classes in the VHSL in the high school baseball playoffs. The championship games will take place on Saturday, June 13th at Spring Jubilee sites.

A New Champion Will Emerge in Class 6

In Class 6, there will be a new state champion as Gainesville was eliminated in the first round. Battlefield made it to the championship game last year, but they still have a chance to return in 2026. The regional champions here include Centreville, Hayfield, Independence, and Western Branch.

Cox Still Chasing a Title in Class 5

Class 5 will also feature a new champion with Ocean Lakes losing in the regional semifinals. Cox was the opponent who lost in the state title game, but made it to this year's state quarterfinals with a chance at redemption. The regional champions include Great Bridge, James River Midlothian, Maury, and Riverbend.

Woodgrove Gets Revenge in Class 4

Like the top two classes, Class 4 also has the same situation with defending state champion Heritage and runner-up Woodgrove. In fact, the two schools had a rematch in the regional semifinals with the Wolverines coming out on top this time. Woodgrove is one of the four regional champions alongside Jamestown, Atlee, and Jefferson Forest.

In Class 3, Spotswood's Repeat Bid Continues

However, Class 3 is different because defending champion Spotswood actually made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to repeat. The Trailblazers finished as runners-up in Region C, with the regional champions being Turner Ashby (whom they just lost to), Hidden Valley, New Kent, and Kettle Run.

King William Seeks Class 2 Redemption

Class 2 will feature a new state champion with Appomattox County getting upset by Liberty in the first round. The 2025 runners-up, King William, have a chance at redemption, though they are in a bracket with regional champions like Strasburg (their next opponent), Poquoson (whom they just lost to), Patrick County, and Lebanon.

Auburn Eyes Back-to-Back Titles in Class 1

Finally, Class 1's defending state champion Auburn made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to back-to-back. Fort Chiswell, their opponent in last year's state title game, also returns as a regional champion, alongside Rappahannock, Riverheads, and Patrick Henry.

Virginia High School Baseball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (VHSL) - June 7

CLASS 6

Centreville vs. Battlefield

Hayfield vs. Manchester

Independence vs. Herndon

Western Branch vs. Edison

CLASS 5

Great Bridge vs. Granby

James River Midlothian vs. John Champe

Maury vs. Cox

Riverbend vs. Glen Allen

CLASS 4

Atlee vs. Churchland

Jefferson Forest vs. Loudoun Valley

Jamestown vs. King George

Woodgrove vs. James Wood

CLASS 3

Hidden Valley vs. Spotswood

New Kent vs. Goochland

Turner Ashby vs. Abingdon

Kettle Run vs. Tabb

CLASS 2

Patrick County vs. John Battle

Poquoson vs. Central Woodstock

Strasburg vs. King William

Lebanon vs. Dan River

CLASS 1

Fort Chiswell vs. Chilhowie

Rappahannock vs. Luray

Riverheads vs. Lancaster

Patrick Henry vs. Auburn