2026 VHSL Baseball State Tournament: Quarterfinal Matchups Set Across All Six Classifications
The 2026 Virginia High School League (VHSL) high school baseball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for Tuesday, June 9th.
High School On SI has brackets for all six classes in the VHSL in the high school baseball playoffs. The championship games will take place on Saturday, June 13th at Spring Jubilee sites.
A New Champion Will Emerge in Class 6
In Class 6, there will be a new state champion as Gainesville was eliminated in the first round. Battlefield made it to the championship game last year, but they still have a chance to return in 2026. The regional champions here include Centreville, Hayfield, Independence, and Western Branch.
Cox Still Chasing a Title in Class 5
Class 5 will also feature a new champion with Ocean Lakes losing in the regional semifinals. Cox was the opponent who lost in the state title game, but made it to this year's state quarterfinals with a chance at redemption. The regional champions include Great Bridge, James River Midlothian, Maury, and Riverbend.
Woodgrove Gets Revenge in Class 4
Like the top two classes, Class 4 also has the same situation with defending state champion Heritage and runner-up Woodgrove. In fact, the two schools had a rematch in the regional semifinals with the Wolverines coming out on top this time. Woodgrove is one of the four regional champions alongside Jamestown, Atlee, and Jefferson Forest.
In Class 3, Spotswood's Repeat Bid Continues
However, Class 3 is different because defending champion Spotswood actually made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to repeat. The Trailblazers finished as runners-up in Region C, with the regional champions being Turner Ashby (whom they just lost to), Hidden Valley, New Kent, and Kettle Run.
King William Seeks Class 2 Redemption
Class 2 will feature a new state champion with Appomattox County getting upset by Liberty in the first round. The 2025 runners-up, King William, have a chance at redemption, though they are in a bracket with regional champions like Strasburg (their next opponent), Poquoson (whom they just lost to), Patrick County, and Lebanon.
Auburn Eyes Back-to-Back Titles in Class 1
Finally, Class 1's defending state champion Auburn made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to back-to-back. Fort Chiswell, their opponent in last year's state title game, also returns as a regional champion, alongside Rappahannock, Riverheads, and Patrick Henry.
Virginia High School Baseball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (VHSL) - June 7
CLASS 6
Centreville vs. Battlefield
Hayfield vs. Manchester
Independence vs. Herndon
Western Branch vs. Edison
CLASS 5
Great Bridge vs. Granby
James River Midlothian vs. John Champe
Maury vs. Cox
Riverbend vs. Glen Allen
CLASS 4
Atlee vs. Churchland
Jefferson Forest vs. Loudoun Valley
Jamestown vs. King George
Woodgrove vs. James Wood
CLASS 3
Hidden Valley vs. Spotswood
New Kent vs. Goochland
Turner Ashby vs. Abingdon
Kettle Run vs. Tabb
CLASS 2
Patrick County vs. John Battle
Poquoson vs. Central Woodstock
Strasburg vs. King William
Lebanon vs. Dan River
CLASS 1
Fort Chiswell vs. Chilhowie
Rappahannock vs. Luray
Riverheads vs. Lancaster
Patrick Henry vs. Auburn
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.