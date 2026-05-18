Washington (WIAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 19-23
The 2026 Washington high school baseball playoffs kick off this week, with First-Round action getting underway May 19-23.
Classes 1B and 3A will play their first round games on May 19. Classes 1A, 2A, 2B and 4A will begin their state tournaments on May 23.
High School On SI has full brackets and schedules for all classifications.
The 2026 WIAA state championships will take place May 29-30 at various sites across the state.
Classes 1A and 2A will play at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Classes 1B and 2B will play at Wood Field at Carlon Park in Selah. Classes 3A and 4A will play at Everett Memorial Stadium.
The full Washington high school baseball state tournament schedules and brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 23, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Montesano 1 vs. Royal 16
Cedar Park Christian 8 vs. Charles Wright 9
Colville 4 vs. Rochester 13
Seton Catholic 5 vs. Klahowya 12
Cashmere 2 vs. Castle Rock 15
Zillah 7 vs. Overlake 10
Lynden Christian 3 vs. Naches Valley 14
Lakeside 6 vs. King's 11
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 1B Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 19, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Northwest Christian 8 vs. Wahkiakum 9
Oroville 5 vs. Garfield-Palouse 12
Sunnyside Christian 7 vs. Crosspoint Christian 10
Quilcene 6 vs. DeSales 11
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 23, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Bainbridge 1 vs. Pullman 16
Lynden 8 vs. Fife 9
West Valley 4 vs. Orting 13
WF West 5 vs. Sehome 12
Tumwater 2 vs. Port Angeles 15
Nathan Hale 7 vs. Ellensburg 10
Othello 3 vs. Chief Sealth 14
Columbia River 6 vs. Selah 11
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 2B Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 23, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Tri-Cities Prep 1 vs. Orcas Island 16
Asotin 8 vs. Ilwaco 9
Northwest Christian School 4 vs. Pe Ell 13
Adna 5 vs. River View 12
Kittitas 2 vs. Okanogan 15
Mount Vernon Christian 7 vs. Toutle Lake 10
Napavine 3 vs. Jenkins 14
Liberty Bell 6 vs. Colfax 11
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 19, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Kelso 16 vs. Eastside Catholic 17
Shorewood 13 vs. Central Valley 20
Monroe 15 vs. Enumclaw 18
Liberty 14 vs. White River 19
2026 Washington High School Baseball Class 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (WIAA) - May 23, 2026
First-Round Macthups:
Richland 1 vs. Skyline 16
Olympia 8 vs. Woodinville 9
West Valley 4 vs. Curtis 13
Gonzaga Prep 5 vs. Puyallup 12
Sumner 2 vs. Moses Lake 15
Glacier Peak 7 vs. Kennedy Catholic 10
Tahoma 3 vs. Lake Washington 14
Kamiakin 6 vs. Eastlake 11
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.