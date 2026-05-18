Washington (WIAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 19-23

The 2026 Washington high school baseball playoffs kick off this week, with First-Round action getting underway May 19-23.

Classes 1B and 3A will play their first round games on May 19. Classes 1A, 2A, 2B and 4A will begin their state tournaments on May 23.

High School On SI has full brackets and schedules for all classifications.

The 2026 WIAA state championships will take place May 29-30 at various sites across the state.

Classes 1A and 2A will play at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Classes 1B and 2B will play at Wood Field at Carlon Park in Selah. Classes 3A and 4A will play at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The full Washington high school baseball state tournament schedules and brackets for each classification can be found below.

First-Round Macthups:

Montesano 1 vs. Royal 16

Cedar Park Christian 8 vs. Charles Wright 9

Colville 4 vs. Rochester 13

Seton Catholic 5 vs. Klahowya 12

Cashmere 2 vs. Castle Rock 15

Zillah 7 vs. Overlake 10

Lynden Christian 3 vs. Naches Valley 14

Lakeside 6 vs. King's 11

First-Round Macthups:

Northwest Christian 8 vs. Wahkiakum 9

Oroville 5 vs. Garfield-Palouse 12

Sunnyside Christian 7 vs. Crosspoint Christian 10

Quilcene 6 vs. DeSales 11

First-Round Macthups:

Bainbridge 1 vs. Pullman 16

Lynden 8 vs. Fife 9

West Valley 4 vs. Orting 13

WF West 5 vs. Sehome 12

Tumwater 2 vs. Port Angeles 15

Nathan Hale 7 vs. Ellensburg 10

Othello 3 vs. Chief Sealth 14

Columbia River 6 vs. Selah 11

First-Round Macthups:

Tri-Cities Prep 1 vs. Orcas Island 16

Asotin 8 vs. Ilwaco 9

Northwest Christian School 4 vs. Pe Ell 13

Adna 5 vs. River View 12

Kittitas 2 vs. Okanogan 15

Mount Vernon Christian 7 vs. Toutle Lake 10

Napavine 3 vs. Jenkins 14

Liberty Bell 6 vs. Colfax 11

First-Round Macthups:

Kelso 16 vs. Eastside Catholic 17

Shorewood 13 vs. Central Valley 20

Monroe 15 vs. Enumclaw 18

Liberty 14 vs. White River 19

First-Round Macthups:

Richland 1 vs. Skyline 16

Olympia 8 vs. Woodinville 9

West Valley 4 vs. Curtis 13

Gonzaga Prep 5 vs. Puyallup 12

Sumner 2 vs. Moses Lake 15

Glacier Peak 7 vs. Kennedy Catholic 10

Tahoma 3 vs. Lake Washington 14

Kamiakin 6 vs. Eastlake 11

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