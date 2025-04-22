5-star forward Nate Ament announces college decision
One of the nation's top ranked high school basketball players recently took to social media to announce his college decision.
Nate Ament of Highland High School in Warrenton, Virginia juggled offers from many top schools like Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and other top programs in the country. He spent his freshmen and sophomore seasons at Colgan High School, and the next two at Highland.
Ultimately, Ament chose to stay somewhat local to home and accept a full ride to the University of Tennessee to play for the Volunteers next season. A school who has produced some greats like Bernard King and Allan Houston, but still relevant today with current players like Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson.
Nate Ament was regarded as a top five recruit in the class of 2025 and was rewarded five stars by most recruiting agencies. During his time in high school. The 6'9 forward averaged 19 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game and had an accumulated 42-7 team record. He led Highland to the VISAA Division one State Title.
This upcoming winter, the top rated prospect will be joining the Tennessee Volunteers mens basketball program, in which he will likely be one of the best college players almost immediately.