5-Star Nate Ament Cooks John Wall's Old High School Team
Nate Ament of Highland High School in Virginia is the highest-ranked basketball player in the class of 2025 who remains uncommitted. Despite receiving offers from schools like Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, and more, he has yet to make his decision.
The number four prospect according in the class according to Rivals.com just displayed his elite level shot making and creation as well as his unique athleticism standing at 6-foot-9.
In a recent game against John Wall's former high school team, Word of God Christian Academy High School, Ament had 23 points and secured the win for his Highland Hawks.
Ament was able to knock down threes, get to his spots in the post, and finish at the rim all game long, really solidifying him as a three-level scorer who can compete at the next level. His defense during the game was also impressive, recording multiple blocks and deflections with his 6'11 wingspan.
Ament should be making his college decision soon, but for now, we can continue to watch him dominate for Highland and expect much of the same during the Nike Hoop Summit, where he was named to the 2025 men's roster, along with some other great players like AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins.