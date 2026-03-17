Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Virginia boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Luray Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Fort Chiswell Pioneers

Class 2

Champions: Graham G-Men

Runner-Up: Fort Central Falcons

Class 3

Champions: Petersburg Crimson Wave

Runner-Up: Lake Taylor Titans

Class 4

Champions: Handley Judges

Runner-Up: Hampton Crabbers

Class 5

Champions: Norview Pilots

Runner-Up: Green Run Stallions

Class 6

Champions: Westfield Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Landstown Eagles

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