Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Virginia boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 1
Champions: Luray Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Fort Chiswell Pioneers
Class 2
Champions: Graham G-Men
Runner-Up: Fort Central Falcons
Class 3
Champions: Petersburg Crimson Wave
Runner-Up: Lake Taylor Titans
Class 4
Champions: Handley Judges
Runner-Up: Hampton Crabbers
Class 5
Champions: Norview Pilots
Runner-Up: Green Run Stallions
Class 6
Champions: Westfield Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Landstown Eagles
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.