2026 Chipotle Nationals Brackets Released: AZ Compass Prep, St. James Earn Top Seeds

The 2026 Chipotle Nationals high school basketball tournament is back for the 17th year, with action tipping off on April 1 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana.

High School On SI has full brackets for both the boys field and girls field. These brackets will be updated throughout the tournament.

Arizona's AZ Compass Prep (boys) and Virginia's St. James Performance Academy (girls) earned the No. 1 overall seeds in their respective brackets.

This year's selection of teams features national powerhouses in both fields. All 10 teams in the boys bracket are ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings, while five of the six teams on the girls side are in the top 15 of the Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings.

Among those teams are 14 total All-Americans, as well as 36 ESPN ranked boys players and 17 espnW ranked girls players.

2026 Chipotle Nationals Brackets

Twelve games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning on April 2.

Both championship games will be played on April 4. The girls championship will be on ESPN 2 at 10 a.m. ET, and the boys championship will follow at noon on ESPN.

Check out the full brackets below.

No. 1 Seed: AZ Compass Prep (Arizona)

2025 Chipotle Nationals Champion: Columbus High School (Florida)

Top player to watch: Arkansas commit Jordan Smith (No. 2 in ESPN Next 100)

No. 1 Seed: St. James Performance Academy (Virginia)

2025 Chipotle Nationals Champion: IMG Academy (Florida)

Top player to watch: Maryland commit Jordyn Jackson (No. 7 in ESPN Next 100)

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