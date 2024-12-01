After Incriminating Emails Surface, Hayfield Is Abruptly Removed from VHSL Playoffs Once Again
The Virginia state public high school football playoffs have reached the “Final Four” stage after region finals action Friday and Saturday.
Here are five things we learned:
Hayfield’s season is officially over
After getting a temporary injunction to participate in the Virginia High School League Class 6 playoffs, Hayfield was removed from the postseason by Fairfax County Public Schools officials.
According to the Fairfax County Times, Fairfax County Public Schools Supertindent Dr. Michelle Reid announced in an email Monday evening that Hayfield principal Darin Thompson made the decision after text messages sent by Hayfield Director of Student Activities Monty Fritts surfaced.
Fritts' text messages suggested he was aware that coach Darryl Overton would recruit students from other schools and how the school would illegally exploit a loophole in VHSL transfer rules by claiming some of the incoming football players are homeless, so they would be allowed to play right away.
The text messages, according to the Fairfax County Times, were shared with the Fairfax County Public Schools’ Human Resources department and both internal and external legal counsel for review.
“FCPS can only act on the information that it has, and these messages brought new concerns to the initial investigation,” Reid said in the email.
Thompson said in a separate email: “This decision has not been made lightly, but is necessary to uphold the integrity of our athletic program.
“Several text messages came to light last week that brought new concern to the initial investigation, have raised significant questions in my mind, and are not in alignment with our values and commitment when it comes to student-athlete transfers.”
The day after reporting of those text messages, Fritz informed Fairfax County school officials he will resign, effective Dec. 2.
The off-the-field saga began in February when Hayfield hired Overton, who won the Class 6 state crown at Freedom in 2023 and 2022. According to a Virginia High School League investigation, 14 players followed Overton from Freedom while five players from private schools and five pre-ninth-grade students transferred to Hayfield.
After complaints from Fairfax County parents, staffers and coaches, Fairfax County Public Schools conducted an investigation during the summer and, in late August, found no wrongdoing.
In late October, the VHSL began its own investigation. Two weeks ago, Hayfield was given a two-year postseason ban for violating its proselytizing rule, which states that individuals representing a school can't apply pressure on students to transfer to participate in league activities.
On Nov. 15, just hours before the opening round of the Class 6 Region C playoffs, a Fairfax County (Va.) judge granted a temporary injunction. The VHSL postponed the start of the first round to Nov. 21.
Hayfield defeated Thomas Edison, 75-7. The Hawks were to play Fairfax Tuesday Nov. 26 in the region semifinals.
Overton told the Washington Post he informed his team late Monday afternoon.
"Everyone is concerned about other kids and other parents; nobody ever really seemed to care about our kids and our parents," Overton said. "They're heartbroken."
Lake Braddock is the Last Team Standing in Class 6 Region C
After a two-week whirlwind from the Hayfield controversy, Lake Braddock is headed to the Class 6 state semifinals. Lake Braddock defeated Fairfax, 40-25, in the Region C final Saturday.
Payton Holmes had three rushing touchdowns for the Bruins, and Kyle Austin added a pair of touchdown catches.
Lake Braddock (11-2) was the No. 1 seed in Region C when the playoff brackets were first released. The Bruins were bumped to No. 2 after Hayfield’s postseason ban by the VHSL was paused by a temporary injunction, just hours before the opening round on Nov. 15.
The VHSL pushed the start of first round play to Nov. 21, followed with region semifinals on Nov. 26 and the region final on Saturday.
Fairfax, the No. 4 seed, advanced to the C final after Hayfield withdrew late Monday afternoon.
Lake Braddock coach Mike Dougherty was proud of his team’s resilience.
"Three games in nine days... I love my kids. I love them,” said Dougherty. “That’s too much to ask of anybody, but they made it through."
Lake Braddock will play at undefeated James Madison in the Class 6 state semifinals Saturday.
With Hayfield Officially Out of the Playoffs, Oscar Smith Appears to be the Favorite for the Class 6 Championship
Oscar Smith, ranked No. 5 in SI on High Schools Virginia Top 25 rankings, remained on course for its first state title since 2021 with a 28-7 victory over Highland Springs in the Region A final.
Brandon Nesbitt scored three touchdowns for the Tigers (13-0), who allowed their first score in the postseason (outscored opponents, 104-7 in three matches).
Oscar Smith will host Colonial Ridge in a state semifinal Dec. 7.
Maury is Ppushed, but Keeps Rolling in Class 5 Playoffs
For the first time since its regular season opener, Maury went into halftime Friday not thinking about which reserves would get quality time in the second half. The defending Class 5A champs only led King’s Fork, 21-14, at halftime.
The top-ranked and undefeated Commodores held King’s Fork scoreless in the second half to advance, 38-14. Senior quarterback Autori Newkirk accounted for three touchdowns.
Maury, which played the second half with a running clock in nine of its previous 10 games, gained the lead late in the first half as Newkirk connected with Tayshawn Branche.
Newkirk and William & Mary University commit Leon Clark had second half rushing scores as the Commodores ran their win streak to 28.
Maury will face undefeated Green Run (13-0) in a 5A state semifinal Saturday.
Colonial Forge is on a Cindrellla-esque Run
After losing two of its final three regular season games, Colonial Forge has found its “mojo.” The Eagles won the Class 6 state Region B championship with a 42-14 victory over Patriot.
Colonial Forge never trailed, earning its first region championship since 2019. The Eagles (10-3), the No. 6 seed, won three road games.
Colonial Forge is the lowest seeded team remaining among the 24 state semifinalists. The Eagles play at Oscar Smith in the 4A semifinals Saturday afternoon.
“We’re getting better on defense, we came out aggressive on offense – we knew that had to be part of the game plan – and we worked hard on special teams,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said to InsideNova.com. “If you can play great run defense and run the football, and be good on special teams, you’ve got a lot of things [going] for you.”