2025 High School on SI Preseason Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
High School on SI Preseason Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (No. 5 nationally)
2. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (No. 20 nationally)
3. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (No. 24 nationally)
4. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (No. 25 nationally)
5. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
6. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
7. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
8. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.)
9. Martinsburg (W.Va.)
10. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
Under Consideration
Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
Malvern Prep (Pa.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.),
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
Phoebus (Hampton, Va.)
Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
Rolesville (N.C.)
Summerville (S.C.)