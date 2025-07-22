High School

2025 High School on SI Preseason Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region

René Ferrán

Defending North Carolina 4A champion Grimsley is No. 25 in the nation and No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the High School on SI preseason rankings.
Defending North Carolina 4A champion Grimsley is No. 25 in the nation and No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the High School on SI preseason rankings. / Anthony Wooten

We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).

High School on SI Preseason Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings

1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (No. 5 nationally)

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (No. 20 nationally)

3. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (No. 24 nationally)

4. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (No. 25 nationally)

5. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

6. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

7. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.)

8. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.)

9. Martinsburg (W.Va.)

10. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)

Under Consideration

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

Malvern Prep (Pa.)

Maury (Norfolk, Va.),

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

Phoebus (Hampton, Va.)

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)

Rolesville (N.C.)

Summerville (S.C.)

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Football