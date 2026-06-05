Bishop Ireton AD Dwayne Bryant Departs for Brewster Academy; Milton Powell Returns as AD, Football Coach

Bishop Ireton High School in Virginia s undergoing a major leadership transition as athletic director Dwayne Bryant departs for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and former administrator Milton Powell returns to serve as both athletic director and head football coach.

Bryant Heads to Brewster Academy

Bryant, a former Georgetown basketball standout, will also serve as girls' varsity basketball head coach.

“From our very first conversations, it was clear that Dwayne leads with both purpose and perspective,” said Brewster Academy Head of School Kristy Kerin. “He brings a deep understanding of students and a genuine belief in the role athletics can play in shaping their lives.”

During his tenure at Bishop Ireton, Bryant led a large and dynamic program that included nearly 50 teams and a wide network of coaches and staff. Under his leadership, the program became known not only for its competitiveness but for its culture. He placed a strong emphasis on accountability, communication, and building a sense of belonging for every student involved.

Bishop Ireton is turning to a familiar face to lead the athletic program and fill the void left by Bryant’s departure.

Powell Returns to Lead Football Program

Bryant will be replaced by Milton Powell who is also accepting the role as head coach of the varsity football program. Bernard Joseph, the school’s former head coach, has retired according to a social media post.

Milton Powell brings a wealth of experience to his new roles including a deep familiarity with Bishop Ireton High School. He previously worked at Bishop Ireton from 2017 through 2025 in a variety of roles. Milton Powell began as a Student Activities Coordinator in the Student Life department before shifting to the Advancement team as the Advancement Services and Database Manager. In 2020, he was named Bishop Ireton’s first Director of Diversity, a role he held until his departure in 2025.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Milton Powell back to Bishop Ireton,” said Bishop Ireton Head of School Kathleen McNutt. “I’ve known Milton personally for more than seven years and have worked with him for more than half a decade. He embodies a powerful combination of Salesian spirituality, a passion for our students on and off the field and a drive to succeed. We are confident he is the right person to lead not only our varsity football team but also our entire athletic program to new heights in the years to come.”

Milton Powell, who briefly worked as an assistant coach at St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.), held a stint as Bishop Ireton’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-2023.

“I am honored and excited to return to Bishop Ireton to lead its athletics programs and football team,” said Powell. “Bishop Ireton is an outstanding institution and a special community that has had a tremendous impact on my personal and professional growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our coaches, student-athletes and families as we continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence at Bishop Ireton.”

New Coaches Named for Basketball and Baseball

Bishop Ireton has also named new head coaches for the boys basketball and baseball teams. Chris Wright, a former St. John’s College High School and Georgetown standout who played professionally overseas, has been hired to lead the boys basketball program and Patrick Baker, who was selected in the 2014 MLB Draft and played in the Baltimore Orioles organization, has been hired to lead the baseball program at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference school. Both coaches will assume their positions during the 2026-27 school year.

Other Northern Virginia Coaching Moves

Meanwhile, Flint Hill School (Oakton, Virginia) has named Kevin Harris as the new head boys’ basketball coach. Harris, who replaces longtime head coach Rico Reed, guided Westfield High School (Chantilly, Virginia) to a 30-1 record including the Class 6 Virginia (VHSL) boys basketball state championship last season.

The Fairfax Christian School (Dulles, Virginia) has hired Joe Philogene as the new head boys’ basketball coach to replace James Parker Jr. who left to become the new head coach at the Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.