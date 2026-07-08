Bishop O'Connell's Walker McElwain Voted 2026 Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year

Bishop O'Connell junior Walker McElwain has been voted High School On SI's Virginia Baseball Player of the Year after receiving 41.1 percent of the fan vote.

McElwain Takes the Top Spot

McElwain had an outstanding junior season for Bishop O'Connell. He helped the Knights win their first WCAC baseball championship in 25 years.

McElwain also set a school record with 45 RBIs, while batting .495 with three home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, and a 1.288 OPS. He was named Second-Team All-WCAC at the end of the season.

McElwain's Teammate James Finishes Second

Coming in second place is McElwain's Bishop O'Connell teammate Bryant James with 28.89 percent of votes. The senior and Virginia commit was named WCAC Co-Player of the Year and stepped up in VISAA play as well.

While helping the Knights win the WCAC title, James slashed .539/.639/.931 with a 1.57 OPS, 55 hits, 31 stolen bases, 30 RBIs, 53 runs, and eight home runs.

Another WCAC Player Rounds Out the Top Three

Paul VI's Aiden Gallagher rounded out the top three with 6.12 percent of votes. This means that three WCAC baseball players took the top spots in the Virginia poll. Gallagher was also named WCAC Co-Player of the Year, as well as VISAA D1 Player of the Year.

The senior and James Madison commit registered 57 strikeouts and just 20 walks in 48 innings on the mound (including four playoff starts). Behind the plate, the catcher threw out 13 of 25 base stealers, while pounding out 42 hits and 28 RBIs.

Complete Voting Results

Luray's Connor Hilliard finished fourth with 5.23 percent of votes. Hilliard was named Bull Run District Player of the Year. The senior and James Madison commit went 6-1 with a 0.696 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings, and batted .557 with 41 hits, 28 RBIs, and three home runs.

Rounding out the top five is Battlefield's Teagan Leach with 3.93 percent of votes. Leach led the Bobcats to the VHSL Class 6 state championship and was named Region 6B Player of the Year. The junior hit .544 with 31 hits, 34 RBIs, 11 home runs, 40 runs, seven doubles, and two triples.

Highland's Jake Gunning finished sixth with 2.84 percent of votes. Gunning was named VISAA DII Player of the Year for the Hawks. The senior and William & Mary commit batted .402 with 37 hits, 35 RBIs, 12 home runs, 43 runs, four doubles, and two triples.

Greenbrier Christian Academy's Cam Kaliher placed seventh with 2.47 percent of votes. Kaliher had a standout senior season for the Gators. The Roanoke commit hit .414 with 36 hits, 43 RBIs, 23 runs, 11 doubles, two home runs, and 13 walks.

Also receiving votes were Miller School of Albemarle's Mandela Browman (2.45), Walsingham Academy's Corey Overmeyer (2.03), Blacksburg's Sam Szefc (2.02), Mills Godwin's Jacob Babcock (1.59), and Walsingham Academy's Matthew Swanson (1.32).