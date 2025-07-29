Florida State Lands Commitment from 4-Star Big Man
The Florida State Seminoles made a big splash in the recruitment trail, with the latest being an in-state name.
Marcis Ponder, a four-star center from Gillion Basketball Academy in Newington, Virginia announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Tuesday.
Ponder joins four-star point guard Jasen Lopez, out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida, as the two commits for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Ponder chose the Seminoles over Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Providence, and Texas. Ponder is rated as the No. 71-ranked prospect in the nation, the No. 6 center, and the No. 4 overall-ranked prospect in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports.
Ponder Brings Elite Size And Explosive Athleticism
Ponder is a massive center with broad shoulders who can punish smaller defenders as well as being a high-level rebounder on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he can power his way to finish above the rim and has elite footwork as well as a smooth touch in the open court.
Ponder Averaged Near Double-Double At West Oaks Academy
In 32 games played last season at West Oaks Academy, Ponder averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting over 50% from the field.
Ponder Talks About His Game
“I use my strength and my big size to my advantage. I’m always the strongest guy on the court, so I have to use what I can to get my advantages. I watch a lot of Shaquille O'Neal, you know, big and strong players like that. I’ve reshaped my body over the past six months. I’m down to 280 pounds now, and that has helped me to be able to run the floor. My motor and my second effort are better now, too.”
Ponder Schedules Official Visit With Florida State
Ponder will take an official visit to Tallahassee on Saturday, August 30th, when the Seminoles open up the 2025 college football season against Alabama. He is expected to be joined by fellow four-star prospects Brandon Bass Jr. (Windermere Prep), Kevin Thomas (Sagemont), Collin Paul (Calvary Christian Academy), and Toni Bryant (Zephyrhills Christian Academy)
Ponder On Why He Chose Florida State
“Honestly, Florida State recruited me the hardest,” Ponder told Rivals. “They came to every single one of my games in the Spring and Summer Live Periods for both AAU and High School. That says a lot because they made me a priority. They didn’t miss a single game. That means something to me. Go where you’re a priority and needed, not where you’re just wanted," Ponder added.