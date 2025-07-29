High School

Florida State Lands Commitment from 4-Star Big Man

Marcis Ponder, the No. 71-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, committed to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

Ross Van De Griek

Marcis Ponder, a four-star center from Virginia's Gillion Academy, has announced his top seven schools.
Marcis Ponder, a four-star center from Virginia's Gillion Academy, has announced his top seven schools. / Damari Reid

The Florida State Seminoles made a big splash in the recruitment trail, with the latest being an in-state name.

Marcis Ponder, a four-star center from Gillion Basketball Academy in Newington, Virginia announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

Ponder joins four-star point guard Jasen Lopez, out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida, as the two commits for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Ponder chose the Seminoles over Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Providence, and Texas. Ponder is rated as the No. 71-ranked prospect in the nation, the No. 6 center, and the No. 4 overall-ranked prospect in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports.

Ponder Brings Elite Size And Explosive Athleticism

Ponder is a massive center with broad shoulders who can punish smaller defenders as well as being a high-level rebounder on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he can power his way to finish above the rim and has elite footwork as well as a smooth touch in the open court.

Ponder Averaged Near Double-Double At West Oaks Academy

In 32 games played last season at West Oaks Academy, Ponder averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting over 50% from the field.

Ponder Talks About His Game

“I use my strength and my big size to my advantage. I’m always the strongest guy on the court, so I have to use what I can to get my advantages. I watch a lot of Shaquille O'Neal, you know, big and strong players like that. I’ve reshaped my body over the past six months. I’m down to 280 pounds now, and that has helped me to be able to run the floor. My motor and my second effort are better now, too.”

Ponder Schedules Official Visit With Florida State

Ponder will take an official visit to Tallahassee on Saturday, August 30th, when the Seminoles open up the 2025 college football season against Alabama. He is expected to be joined by fellow four-star prospects Brandon Bass Jr. (Windermere Prep), Kevin Thomas (Sagemont), Collin Paul (Calvary Christian Academy), and Toni Bryant (Zephyrhills Christian Academy)

Ponder On Why He Chose Florida State

“Honestly, Florida State recruited me the hardest,” Ponder told Rivals. “They came to every single one of my games in the Spring and Summer Live Periods for both AAU and High School. That says a lot because they made me a priority. They didn’t miss a single game. That means something to me. Go where you’re a priority and needed, not where you’re just wanted," Ponder added.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

